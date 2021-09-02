SP publishes a calendar for the third dose of the vaccine in the elderly

The government of São Paulo released today (1st ) the calendar for the application of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for elderly people over 60 years of age and also for immunosuppressed people. In all, the government estimates that the two publics add up to around 7.2 million people.

The doses will be applied in elderly people who have completed their vaccination schedule for at least six months or in immunosuppressed patients who took the second dose or single dose for at least 28 days. Transplant patients, patients undergoing hemodialysis, chemotherapy, AIDS, among other people with a high degree of immunosuppression are considered immunosuppressed.

The third dose schedule will start next Monday (6), with seniors over 90 years old. The elderly between 85 and 89 years old begin to be vaccinated on September 13th.

Those between 80 and 84 years old will be vaccinated with the third dose from September 20th. That same day begins the vaccination of immunosuppressed people over 18 years old.

On September 27th, the application of the third dose will begin for people between 70 and 79 years old and those between 60 and 69 years old will be vaccinated from October 4th.

CoronaVac

Unlike what has already been announced by the federal government, the application of the third dose in the state of São Paulo will include the population between 60 and 69 years old. In addition, vaccination in the state of São Paulo intends to use all the immunization agents that are being applied in Brazil, including CoronaVac, a vaccine produced by the Butantan Institute in partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, and which was vetoed by the federal government for the additional dose.

The third dose of vaccine for the elderly has been recommended by experts because a drop in protection has been observed among this public. It is also needed because of the Delta variant, which first appeared in India and is causing an increase in covid-19 cases worldwide.

To date, 37.87% of the entire population of the state of São Paulo has completed their vaccination schedule, taking two doses of the immunizing agents CoronaVac/Butantan/Sinovac, Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca/Oxford/Fiocruz or the single dose of the vaccine from Janssen.

teenagers

The state of São Paulo is in the stage of vaccination of young people without comorbidities aged between 15 and 17 years old and will start vaccinating the age group between 12 and 15 years old next Monday (6).