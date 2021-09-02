Spain and Portugal lead vaccinations in the European Union, with more than 70% fully immunized

After a troubled start, Portugal and Spain overcame obstacles in their anti-Covid vaccination campaigns and today lead the European Union (EU) statistics. Leaving the bloc’s richest countries behind, 84.5% of the Portuguese have already received at least one dose, the highest percentage in the EU. The Spaniards follow a little behind, with 77.8%, only behind small Malta.

The scenario in the Iberian Peninsula is explained by factors ranging from functioning public health systems to trust in the vaccine. It is not, however, a green light to resume pre-pandemic life, especially in the face of the more contagious Delta variant: as long as Sars-CoV-2 circulates in abundance in some corner of the planet, preventive measures will continue to be imperative, they warn analysts.





About 73.6% of the Portuguese have already completed their vaccination cycles, a little more than the 70.1% of the Spaniards. Malta, Denmark and Belgium have similar numbers, but the bloc’s great powers, such as France and Germany, lag a little behind: 58.8% of the French and 59.9% of the Germans are fully inoculated.

The Portuguese and Spanish numbers are due in part to great reliance on vaccination and science. In an interview with Público newspaper, the coordinator of the Portuguese inoculation task force, Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, said that the rate of refusal of vaccination reaches “2% to 3% of the Portuguese”.

In July, according to figures from the survey carried out jointly by Imperial College and YouGov, 14.2% of the Spaniards interviewed said that they had not been vaccinated and that they would not be vaccinated at all. There are no numbers from the same survey on Portugal, but 29.6% of French people, 28.8% of Americans and 24.2% of Germans responded in the same way.

According to Jeffrey Lazarus, a researcher at the Global Health Institute in Barcelona, ​​the Spanish numbers are facilitated by the country’s decentralized health system, in which the 17 autonomous communities can, in part, make their own health decisions. Thus, they more easily adapt vaccination strategies to the needs of each area:

— In the Basque Country, they call people who have not yet been vaccinated. In Madrid, they apply the doses in shelters for the homeless. There, it is also not necessary to schedule vaccination — said the professor, who published an article in the journal Nature in June calling attention to the need for an inclusive vaccination campaign in Spain and worldwide.

local factors

In Portugal, the speed is even higher. With just over 10.3 million inhabitants, two weeks ago the country saw the vaccination of adolescents between 12 and 15 years old surpassing expectations. 110,000 young people were expected to inoculate themselves on the first weekend, but in a single day 115,000 of them went after the injections. In some immunization centers, there are DJs to cheer those waiting their turn.

According to a report by Público, the memory of a recent past in which diseases that are now prevented by vaccines were registered, such as polio and smallpox, is still very much alive in the country. The fight against these diseases and the creation of what would be the basis of the National Vaccination Plan, even in the 1960s, still help to increase confidence in the national health system.

In parts of the country, there is debate to dismantle some of the mass vaccination centers, despite debates over the need for third doses in the near future. If they manage to immunize everyone over 12 years old, which they intend to do in September, before the start of the new school year, the Portuguese will surpass 90% of the inoculated population.

The current numbers are far from the reality of the beginning of the year, when both Portugal and Spain were going through their worst moments in the pandemic. As the campaigns of the UK, which had completed its divorce from the EU weeks earlier, and the US began in full swing, the EU lagged behind, hampered by shortages of doses.

This Tuesday, announced Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive body of the EU, the block has surpassed the mark of 70% of fully vaccinated adults. Among the general population, according to Our World in Data, 57.6% of Europeans took both doses.

The US, in turn, immunized only 51.7% of its total population. The states of the South American, with vaccination rates below the national average, make the country one of the global epicenters of the pandemic today — and the speed with which US health officials declared that the health crisis was lagging behind when cases were on the rise. low is cause for warning in Europe.

new cases

Both in Portugal and in Spain, restrictions are beginning to be eased: the Spaniards, for example, allowed the entry of Brazilians who had already been vaccinated. The end of the use of masks indoors is also ruled out, something that some experts consider premature.

In both countries, cases remain relatively high: Portugal has 217.4 new diagnoses per million inhabitants, the seventh highest number in the EU. Spain is in 12O, with 161 cases per million. The American average, for comparative purposes, is close to 500 diagnoses per million.

For Lazarus, it will not be surprising if there is a new outbreak of the disease in the coming winter months, especially in the face of Delta.

Vaccination should make a difference: deaths and hospitalizations, he points out, do not rise in the same proportions. According to data from the Portuguese Ministry of Health on the 23rd, only 0.3% of people with complete vaccination were infected. Still, declining compliance with health guidelines and low testing pose a risk.

For Lazarus, there is a “false sense of security” and too much focus on the vaccine that, despite being unique, “will not defeat the pandemic alone”. The professor believes it is imperative that more cities and countries, like France, adopt health certificates so that people who have already been vaccinated, who tested negative or who have recently been cured of the disease can enter cinemas, bars and restaurants, for example.

“We’re not getting out of this with just the vaccines. They are central, but they are not capable of blocking circulation – said the professor, arguing that the only way to end the pandemic is by combining rapid global vaccination with sanitary measures.

As long as the virus circulates in abundance, he says, cases will continue to rise and the risk of new, more contagious variants will remain.