Square Enix Announces Performance for Tokyo Game Show 2021

The month of September has already started, and with it the schedule of companies present at the event is gradually being formed. Expanding this relationship, Square Enix revealed that it will make a digital presentation on October 1st, starting at 7:00 am Brasília time.

The first information shows that this presentation will be 50 minutes long, and will bring details about titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the expansion endwalker for Final Fantasy XIV and mobile games like Final Fantasy: The First Soldier and Hitman Sniper: The Shadows.

What about the newly announced ones?

For those who are curious about newer projects, like Dragon Quest XII and Final Fantasy XVI, at least in the case of the second game, it is very unlikely that we will have anything new on this occasion.

“We’d really like to show something at the Tokyo Game Show 2021, but we probably won’t be able to meet that deadline… we’d really like to do that, but wouldn’t it be better if when we do that allows you to play it next? I don’t really like it when they drop just a little bit of information just to give people hope. We want to reveal something when people can say ‘I want to play this! Release this game now!’, and we can say ‘of course, there it is,’” commented producer Naoki Yoshida.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 will once again take place in an all-digital format from September 30th, and the team from voxel will keep an eye on everything that happens there so you don’t miss any details.