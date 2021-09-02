Stalled GDP imposes adverse electoral scenario for Bolsonaro in 2022, evaluate leaders of the center – 02/09/2021 – Power

Although minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) minimized the GDP shrinkage in the second quarter of this year, leaders and leaders of the centrão parties admit that the scenario for the future of the economy is pessimistic and point out difficulties in implementing the measures that would leverage the popularity of Jair Bolsonaro.

Ciro, licensed president of the PP, and members of other acronyms are betting on the reformulation of Bolsa Família, the economic recovery and the inauguration of works in 2022 as showcases in Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign.

This week’s nominees, however, give a shower of cold water to this perspective, assess leaders and leaders of parties such as PP, PL, DEM and Republicans.

On Tuesday (31), the government sent Congress a lean budget, with no increase in the social program or loose fiscal space for ministries.

On the same day, Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) announced a 6.78% increase in the electricity bill and made a statement on TV asking the population to save energy.

On this Wednesday (1), IBGE announced a negative GDP variation of 0.1% this quarter compared to the previous one.

All this occurs while the government tries to pay in installments — debts recognized by the courts — and the president’s authoritarian tone fends off investments.

The economic data raises the prospect that Bolsonaro’s resumption of popularity will be more difficult than politicians imagined.

“[O cenário] it is catastrophic and without perspective. It’s a plane on a ‘cumulonimbus’ with a pilot who doesn’t know what to do,” said the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM).

In reserve, a party official said he no longer saw Bolsonaro’s chances of regaining popularity and being re-elected in 2022.

Despite the pessimism scenario outlined by the center and central wing, Ciro Nogueira published messages on Twitter in which he used the comparison with the second quarter of 2020 to argue that the result “confirms the recovery of our economy”.

“Brazilian GDP in the second quarter of this year grew 12.4% over the same period last year and confirms the recovery of our economy, which is already at the same level as in late 2019 and early 2020,” he said.

“Compared to the 1st quarter of 2021, GDP dropped 0.1%. Enough for pessimists to say that the economy is bad, but I prefer the optimism to see that Brazil is already at the pre-pandemic level, confident in the recovery started with the advancement of vaccination and ongoing reforms,” ​​he wrote.

Ciro Nogueira’s message contrasted with that of minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Roberto Campos Neto (Central Bank). Guedes, commenting on the GDP result, stated that the period was the most tragic of the pandemic and that economic performance “went aside”.

The performance of GDP comes from the negative result of agriculture (-2.8%) and industry (-0.2%). On the other hand, services advanced 0.7% in the period.

“It was the most tragic quarter, when the pandemic hit more Brazilians, it was April, May and June this year, with the second wave. It was exactly when emergency aid, the expansion of assistance programs, came in again. We kept fiscal responsibility on the one hand and the commitment to the health of Brazilians on the other,” stated the minister.

Campos Neto, on the other hand, stated that the GDP projection for 2021 will probably be revised downwards due to the result of the last quarter.

As shown by the report of sheet on Wednesday, analysts expect growth below 2% for 2022, back to the weak pace of the end of the Michel Temer (MDB) administration and the beginning of the Bolsonaro administration.

The negative result in the economy adds to the water crisis and the risk of a blackout next year.

The government’s main bet, the reformulation of Bolsa Família, is conditioned to the payment of precatório payments in installments, in negotiation with the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Bolsonaro wants to increase from R$190 to R$400. The economic team, on the other hand, works with an amount close to R$300, already considered high.

Still, PP congressmen say that, as inflation and energy bills soar, consumers are increasingly feeling the result of the economy.

And that, although the social program may bring relief to poorer populations, part of the middle class that also voted for Bolsonaro will continue to feel the negative effects.

The PP still does not foresee a government landing. If that happens, it should be next year, on the eve of the election.

Publicly, members of the government’s base parties continue in the speech that it will be possible to regain the president’s popularity.

“The drop in GDP was minimal, especially if we consider the impact that the pandemic has caused and is causing on economic activity,” said deputy Marcelo Aro (PP-MG).

“In my opinion, there will be no harm in adapting assistance programs, nor will there be a direct impact on inflation control. Compared to the immediately previous years, there is even a noticeable growth.”