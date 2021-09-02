Starfield won’t be released on PS5, Xbox manager says

Xbox has re-confirmed that Starfield will be Xbox and PC exclusive, this time through Aaron Greenberg, who serves as the brand’s marketing manager. The claim was made in a recent post on his Twitter.

Starfield will be launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. Game Pass members can play it one day as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change. pic.twitter.com/CcNBcOKBeg — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 30, 2021

In his tweet, Greenberg clarified to a microblog user that Starfield, a new title being developed by Bethesda; it won’t be a “temporary exclusive”, meaning the game won’t be released on the PlayStation 5 in the future.

“Starfield will be released exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 11, 2022,” said Greenberg. “Game Pass users will be able to play it on both Xbox and PC. I know I’ve said this before, but none of that has changed and it won’t.”

We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made. 💚 — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 30, 2021

In another response, Greenberg said: “We try to be as clear as possible, it won’t be a temporary exclusive. That’s how the game is being made.”

