Stellantis dribbles lack of chips and wants to keep the lead

Stellantis is doing pretty well amid the semiconductor crisis in Brazil, at least. Here, the Betim and Goiana plants are working normally even with the global shortage of chips, which affects the world’s manufacturers.

With five brands in the country, Stellantis has four of them with local production: Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Citroën. While the lack of chips is a general problem, the automaker managed to dodge the lack of components to keep pace.

Thus, the result could not be other than leadership, both as a group and as a brand, with Fiat at the top and with a good advantage over VW. Antônio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis in South America, guarantees that the company will keep its edge after the crisis.

Filosa told the Automotive Business website: “In South America we delivered a very positive first half for the corporation. Our job is to show better performance than others to keep the region in a strategic position and not lack components. We managed to manage the semiconductor shortage with industrial flexibility and the creativity of our team of 1,100 engineers. Whoever is more efficient at this moment gains market share, but what guarantees our leadership is the commercial plan that we drew up three years ago, still as FCA”.

Indeed, whoever has regular production automatically jumps to the top effortlessly, as rivals have fallen precipitously. Both Volkswagen and General Motors (this one even more) have collapsed with factory stoppages.

Even Toyota, which went up, saw its Sorocaba plant stand idle for a while. Hyundai, another candidate to go to the top, did not escape reduction and stoppage. Meanwhile, Stellantis maintains two shifts in Betim and three in Goiana.

Although it appears that Stellantis is making chips, the lack of semiconductors is a concern for the automaker in the coming months and stoppages could occur, according to Filosa. In order not to lose market (and leadership), the group has focused on general production and not only on higher value-added models, also including fleet service.

The Italian executive said: “Right now we could divert components and sales to more profitable niches, but we are not doing that, we are treating everyone with the logic of fairness and being transparent [quanto aos tempos de espera]. When we don’t have a car, we can offer another model closer to what we have to deliver, but we respect the customer’s wishes.”

To stay on top during and after the crisis, Filosa releases the “mining” recipe: nationalize more and launch new products. The executive explained: “In many aspects, we are already the automaker that nationalizes the most, from large parts such as the new turboflex engine that we started producing this year in Betim, to several other small items that we developed with various suppliers. We are always studying opportunities to avoid exchange rate volatility and reduce the logistical risks of imports. With semiconductors, this is more difficult because there are few suppliers in the world, but we always try to diversify and make sources more flexible to overcome possible problems as we are facing now”.

In the case of releases, Filosa explains that releases ensure a larger customer base and this allows to keep the group’s brands in evidence in the market. The only risk, however, is the lack of components, which would put the entire plane to see ships…

For 2022, growth may be hampered by political and economic instability, high dollar, high inflation, high costs, interest rates and possible water and energy crises… In other words, it’s a lot of bad stuff to disrupt the market.

[Fonte: Automotive Business]