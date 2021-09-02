STJ judges on September 8 whether health plans can deny treatments

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) scheduled for September 8 the judgment of an action that may define which procedures and medications health plan operators should be required to pay for the treatment of their users. That is, the ministers will establish limits and parameters of the List of Procedures and Events in Health of the Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The judgment is considered important because the decision will set a precedent by indicating the Court’s future understanding of the matter. Currently, the ministers of the STJ are divided.

In the lawsuit, Unimed Campinas is appealing a decision of the 3rd Panel of the STJ that forced it to pay for treatment outside the ANS’s list, as it is a list of merely exemplary character, and the denial of coverage by the health plan for the treatment considered is abusive. suitable to safeguard the health and life of the patient.

For the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), the list represents a minimum coverage list and is exemplary, but not exhaustive.

In practice, this means that, in the view defended by the agency, the doctor is the health authority responsible for determining the treatments and procedures recommended to their patients, and it would be the duty of operators to cover treatments that are not yet part of the list, but which are for diseases provided for in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

According to Idec, this was also the majority understanding of the Judiciary for over ten years, without any impact on the financial sustainability of the sector.