Study on Alzheimer’s treatment shows positive results – 08/31/2021

The Swiss biopharmaceutical company AC Immune presented, on Tuesday (31), encouraging results of clinical trials on a study of treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, in an intermediate stage of research.

In a phase II study, which corresponds to the intermediate stage of clinical trials, the experimental treatment called semorinemab demonstrated a 43.6% reduction in cognitive decline after 49 weeks in mild to moderately affected patients, the company said in a statement. .

The second main criterion for evaluating the study, which concerns functional loss in daily activities, was not met, says this biopharmaceutical company specializing in neurodegenerative diseases.

Entitled Lauriet, who carried out this study carried out in partnership with Genentech, an American subsidiary of the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, seeks to evaluate this treatment that targets a part of the tau protein.

In taupathies (neurodegenerative diseases), such as Alzheimer’s disease, the tau protein malfunctions and forms tangles that cause cell damage and, ultimately, neuronal death.

It is assumed that the abnormal tau protein spreads between neurons, progressively involving more areas of the brain.

Semorinemab, an experimental anti-tau monoclonal antibody, was developed to bind to tau and reduce its spread among neurons, the Swiss company explains in the statement.

In the study, this treatment is evaluated against a placebo among 272 people distributed in 43 research centers around the world.

“This is the first time we’ve seen a therapeutic effect of treatment with monoclonal anti-tau antibodies,” he added.

“Despite these interesting results, we remain cautious about what this might mean for patients,” he said.

He noted that “this small-scale trial is relatively short” and lasted 49 weeks when Alzheimer’s disease is a chronic, slow-onset disease.