Superior Instinct Sausage Tops In Mortal Kombat

Warner Bros.’s new animation, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, features a quick cameo from Shaggy from the Scooby-Doo franchise. But it’s not just any Sausage, but its version of “Superior Instinct”.

The mighty Superior Instinct Sausage appears in the presentation of the Warner Bros. logo. Animation, attacking Scorpion after the character has finished displaying his techniques to the viewer. Check out:

The game is a reference to the meme that was born because of the Scooby-Doo animation! The Legend of the Ghost, 2011; where Shaggy single-handedly defeats a biker gang.

In 2019, the meme exploded with numerous montages showing just how powerful Scooby-Doo’s character was, dubbed from then on as Higher Instinct Sausage – in reference to one of Goku’s Dragon Ball Super transformations.

There was even a petition for the character to be included in Mortal Kombat 11. And Ed Boon, creative director of NetherRealm and co-creator of the Mortal Kombat franchise, of course, baited players with this remote possibility. According to one of the studio’s managers, this crossover “will never happen”. Will be?

The video also functions almost as a continuation of the same logo presentation shown in the previous animation: Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, where the title character reacts similarly to Shaggy, but with Daffy being his victim. Look:

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is a bloody story filled with family intrigue between Earth Kingdom warriors against Outworld villains. The animation was launched on August 31 on HBO Max in the United States and, in Brazil, it still has no expected arrival.

