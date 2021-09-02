Taesa starts operation of lines between Northeast and Southeast ahead of schedule – Money Times

The electric power transmitter Taesa (TAEE11) started this Wednesday the operation of the Janaúba transmission project, which connects the Northeast regions, which has broken generation records wind and solar, and Southeast, the main center of electricity consumption in the country, informed the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

The inauguration, almost six months ahead of schedule, comes at an important time to reinforce the robustness of the system, while the government works to guarantee the country’s energy supply, given the biggest crisis in more than 90 years in hydroelectric reservoirs, the main source generator of the country.

The project connects the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia, with an extension of 542 km of line. The project comprises the transmission lines of Bom Jesus da Lapa (BA)-Janaúba (MG) and Janaúba-Pirapora (MG), both 500 kV, and three 500 kV substations distributed in each of the cities.

“The project is a structural solution for increasing the transmission capacity of the Northeast-Southeast interconnection and aims at the adequate flow of current and future generation projects planned to be implemented in the Northeast region…, given the excess supply of electricity in certain scenarios of maximized generation, as well as the necessary reinforcements in the receiving system in the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo”, said Aneel.

The project, according to Aneel, also provides a parallel route to the existing North-Northeast/Southeast interconnection system, which adds greater reliability to the system.