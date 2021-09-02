Talisson Glock beats Italian world champion and wins gold in Paralympics – Sports

Talisson Glock was quoted as a medalist, but the favoritism for gold in the 400m freestyle event of the S6 class (athletes with amputation or motor problems on one side of the body) of the swimming at Tokyo Paralympics it was all from the italian Antonio Fantin, current world champion. However, Talisson managed to overcome Fantin in the final and take first place.

Talisson dominated the race almost entirely. One of the longest events in Paralympic swimming, the swimmer needs to balance efforts, and even so, Talisson turned the first pool in first. Halfway through the race, Fantin managed to overtake him, but Talisson regained the lead in the 300m – the two were well ahead of the others.

In the final quarter, Talisson not only maintained but increased the advantage over the Italian, putting almost half a body ahead. The Brazilian took the gold with a time of 4min54s42, while Fantin took the silver with a time of 4min55s70. The bronze went to Russian Viacheslav Lenskii.

Born in Joinville-SC, Talisson is 26 years old and lost his left leg and arm after being run over by a train. He started in Paralympic sport in 2010, at the age of 15, and has already won the gold medal at World Cups and Parapan Americans. In Rio-2016, he got a bronze medal in the 200m medley S6.

It was Talisson’s third bronze medal in Tokyo – the previous ones were bronze, in the 4x50m freestyle mixed 14 points (that is, the sum of the athletes’ classes must give 14), along with Daniel Dias, Joana Neves and Patrícia Pereira and in the 100m freestyle of class S6.

In the same female version event, the breaking of the world record drew attention: the Chinese Yuyan Jian lowered the previous mark in eight seconds. Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko, a silver medalist, also swam below the previous mark, although she arrived well after Jian. The bronze went to Nora Meister, from Switzerland, and Laila Abate, from Brazil, was in 7th place.