TCU suspends process to close state company that manufactures ox chips and asks Economy for explanations – Economy

BRASILIA – THE Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) survived the state company Ceitec, a chip and semiconductor producer located in Rio Grande do Sul and that it is in extinction. By 4 votes to 3, the ministers decided to suspend the process led by the government and ask the Ministry of Economy clarify the reasons why you want to end the company within 60 days.

“Ceitec’s privatization process should be suspended so that it can better justify its service to the public interest and to present solutions to the obstacles that, if not timely and properly addressed, will represent a high financial burden to the Union”, says the vote of revising minister, Vital do Rêgo.

In his vote, Vital do Rêgo asked the Ministry of Economy to present the reasons that demonstrate the public interest in the liquidation of the company, “considering its strategic position in the production of semiconductors and the intellectual capital constituted by Ceitec and financed with resources from the Unity”. For him, the process that founded the dissolution has “insurmountable weaknesses”.

O Investment Partnership Program (PPI) recommended the extinction of Ceitec in June of last year, and the presidential decree that made the decision official was published in December. The liquidation process involves the transfer of projects and patents from the company to a Social Organization, to be created, but there are doubts about how the public policies currently exercised by the company will be maintained.

Vital do Rêgo’s proposal had the support of the ministers Marcos Bemquerer, Raimundo Carreiro and Augusto Nardes. The minister’s vote Walton Alencar, which was in favor of maintaining the continuity of the process, received the votes of Augusto Sherman and Bruno Dantas.

For Alencar, the premises that supported the creation of Ceitec represented a “true adventure with public money” and were based on the misconception that a state-owned company would be able to make the country competitive in a high-tech sector.

“The assumption reflects a disorganized view and the disorganization of the role of the Brazilian State, with regard to public investments, showing absolute disregard for the time necessary to carry out adequate prior studies, duly matured and discussed, to previously define the pertinence and practical feasibility of the action government,” said Alencar.

“The leaders of the time made a real adventure with public money, by creating a new state-owned company, doomed, from the beginning, to failure, given that the initial practical basis of the enterprise was the donation of outdated machinery, which it entailed, since 2008, expenditures of billions of reais, without practical results in any of the areas in which the company operated, whether in the scientific, technological or industrial fields.”

The liquidation of Ceitec would be the government’s first achievement Jair Bolsonaro in the area of ​​privatization. Since the beginning of 2019, the government has not privatized any company directly controlled by the Union. Eletrobras was approved in the Legislative, but it should only take place in the first quarter of 2022. The Correios project was approved by the Chamber, but is stuck in the middle of an impasse in the Senate.

Headquartered in Porto Alegre, Ceitec was created by law in 2008, still in the government of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The idea was to have a large national chip and semiconductor manufacturer. The company has always been dependent on the National treasure – that is, it needs resources from the Budget to pay for current expenses and salaries.