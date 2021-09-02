‘Tell the truth’ · TV News

Dina (Giovanna Coimbra) will distrust the brothers in Genesis. Rúben (Felipe Cunha) will arrive with the news of the death of José (Juliano Laham), but the girl will not believe his words. She knows that relatives tease Rachel’s firstborn (Giselle Tigre) and will put the relative against the wall. “Tell me the truth. You did something to Joseph, didn’t you?” the young woman will insist in the biblical novel.

The girl will find Reuben’s behavior strange in the chapter set to air next Monday (6). Out of envy, the brothers have already assaulted Joseph and sold him to a slave trader in Egypt. The boys, however, will hide the crime for Israel (Petronio Gontijo) and lie. They will show up at the family camp saying that he “scholar” has died.

Dina will catch Reuben in tears and ask him: “What happened to our brother?” He will omit the truth: “I just found his tunic.” The girl will lack sincerity and insist on the question.

Cornered, the eldest son of Israel will accuse his sister of being mad, but Dinah will not be convinced. Disturbed, she will cry in her relative’s lap: “It can’t be true, Reuben…Joseph is not dead”, will release the “dishonored” heiress of the shepherd.

Saved by Zilpah

Later, the brothers will meet in the camp’s refectory, and Dina will take the opportunity to get more information about José’s death. Skulduggery, Simeão (Igor Cotrim) will make up any story.

“We were herding the flock in Dothan. Judah [Thiago Rodrigues] and I went to fetch water and saw the tunic at a distance. At first, we didn’t know that was it, of course,” will begin the antagonist, without the slightest remorse.

But when we got close, we saw that it was a tunic very similar to Joseph’s. We took it to Reuben, but he also couldn’t tell if it was his or not. So we thought it was better to come back earlier to ask the father, and it was José’s.

Reuben will be bothered by Simeon’s lie and will rise to clarify the situation. Issachar (Patrick Sampaio) will perceive the relative’s intention and will question him: “Wasn’t that right, Reuben?”

Before the culprit responds, Zilpah (Karina Barum) will arrive at the tent with news and will end the atmosphere of inquisition. “Israel is gone! It’s not in the tent or anywhere!”

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases, and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império.

