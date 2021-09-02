Tenth season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ will have five technicians and unprecedented dynamics | 2021

Come and see how it will work ⤵

While four teams form on stage, one more of them – the fifth – will be formed in parallel by a fifth coach who will act in secret, making the dispute even more unpredictable.

To fill this unprecedented position we will have a singer who is five-time champion of The Voice Brasil: Michel Teló. This time, Teló will have the mission to assemble a special team, formed by participants who do not pass the ‘Blind Auditions’, lose the ‘Battles’ or are eliminated from the four teams in the initial stages.

Were you curious to know who will turn the chairs for the candidates at the Hearings? So, more comes! The four other coaches of the tenth season are: Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos. What a team! 🤩

The fifth coach will watch the entire competition from a separate place, behind the scenes, acting in real time during the phases. At the right time, he will reveal his team to everyone and put the voices of his group to compete on equal terms with the other candidates for the first place of The Voice Brasil. The dynamic, never seen before in other versions of The Voice, promises to intensify the competition and, of course, guarantee even more surprising musical numbers.

O The Voice Brazil has artistic direction of Creso Eduardo Macedo and presentation by Tiago Leifert, with Jeniffer Nascimento backstage. The reality is scheduled to debut in October.

