The BC at last autonomous – Opinion

Defender of the purchasing power of families and of the financial order, the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB), created more than half a century ago, finally has its autonomy guaranteed by law and by decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Armored against political pressures and interference from ministers and the head of government, the main monetary authority can work more safely for price stability, a condition of economic predictability and secure growth. By an 8-2 vote, the Court rejected the action of PT and PSOL congressmen against the law passed on February 10th. With this, the Judiciary prevented a serious setback and ensured another step, so rare in recent times, towards the insertion of the country into modernity.

Ten years ago, only Brazil, among 27 countries where the inflation targeting system was in force, had a central bank without fixed terms of office for its directors. Delays are one of the hallmarks of the history of monetary administration in the country. The Federal Reserve (Fed), the American BC, was born in 1913, with the mission to combine monetary stability and employment. Central banks were created in several Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia, in the 1920s and 1930s. proposed the creation of the Superintendency of Currency and Credit (Sumoc), an embryo of a central bank.

The same Bulhoe would work, then as finance minister of the first military government, for the foundation of the BC, as part of the financial reform approved in December 1964 (Law 4,595) and put into effect at the beginning of the following year. The bank was born with autonomy and fixed terms of office, but this design was abandoned in the following government. Under pressure from President General Costa e Silva, the BC’s first board, headed by Dênio Nogueira, ended up resigning, to avoid further trouble, and was replaced by a team appointed by Minister Delfim Netto.

The BC functioned subordinate to the Executive until the end of the military period and remained so after the change of regime, subject to different degrees of interference and, at times, operating with a reasonable degree of autonomy. Although the PT members have normally been against the autonomous management of the BC, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva never ostensibly intervened in monetary policy. Henrique Meirelles’ administration seems to have been as calm, from this point of view, as that of any of his colleagues in the advanced world.

The pattern changed with President Dilma Rousseff. Since his first term, monetary policy has been looser, making room for higher inflation. In 2013, with the image compromised, the BC began a tightening, but the management of public accounts had deteriorated significantly and inflationary pressures were already very strong. In 2015, recession and skyrocketing inflation were already devastating the country. In the campaign for re-election, President Dilma Rousseff condemned the idea of ​​an autonomous BC. According to her, this would only benefit private banks, interested in high interest rates.

In 2007, senator Arthur Virgílio (PSDB-AM) presented a bill for the BC’s autonomy. Discussion continued, but for years few parliamentarians seem to have been interested in a monetary policy conducted autonomously by mandated authorities. Other texts were proposed, the subject was revised on a few occasions and a project was finally approved earlier this year. Challenged by two opposition parties, it was finally supported by the STF.

Under the project, BC directors will have a four-year term, with the possibility of reappointment. Its central mission will be to defend the currency’s purchasing power by fighting inflation. The pursuit of full employment is a secondary objective, always observed, in fact, by BC administrations. A serious monetary policy can sometimes be as unpleasant as certain medications. Hence the importance of autonomy, legally enshrined so late.