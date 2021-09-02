‘The feeling is that there is no one at the helm, the country is a bit adrift,’ says Elena Landau

RIO – Elena Landau, an economist who was chairman of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras and director of privatizations at the BNDES during the Fernando Henrique administration, says that the country is far behind in actions to deal with the water crisis and there is a risk of blackouts.

She considered “very serious” the latest statements by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, about “I should not deny and pay as I can”, in relation to precatórios (debts of the Union that cannot be contested). For her, it seems that the country “is a bit adrift”.

See too:Chamber approves main text of income tax reform

How do you see the economy going forward?

You have a political crisis generated and fed by the President of the Republic on a daily basis that, of course, will be reflected in everything.

This pessimistic scenario is added to an inflation that is reaching double digits, which especially affects the low-income, because it takes beans, energy, food and reduces purchasing power.

We have a higher interest rate that adds to an institutional crisis, it is natural that the GDP forecasts are revised for 2022. The most optimistic one now is 2%.

cannot exceed 8% of the total payroll charges.

Reduction: After GDP below forecast, analysts cut growth projections for 2021 and 2022

What is the reason for this deterioration in the stock market, dollar, interest and country risk?

Who will invest in a country where the president threatens to strike a blow against democracy? Politically, it may be the worst moment since redemocratization.

But I don’t think there will be an institutional rupture, because society is very attentive, it has greater adherence to manifests from the productive sector, even with the absolutely expected retreat from Fiesp, because Skaf was never opposed in life, it wouldn’t start today.

But there was the manifest of the agricultural personnel, the private banks did not retreat, there had already been two manifests of dissatisfied businessmen. Society is putting itself.

Two sides of the gate:Sharp tone of manifesto for democracy exposes political divisions in agribusiness

The Supreme Court has a very firm role, and the president of the Senate has been declaring that he will not admit any type of stress to democratic institutions.

Bolsonaro plays with the crisis all the time. It’s like he wants to break up all the time.

This creates an environment of uncertainty, which, together with inflation and high interest rates, is reflected in the exchange rate. Analysts consider that the exchange rate is more undervalued than it would be under normal institutional circumstances.

After the crisis:BB President seeks “honorable exit” to overcome an impasse with Febraban

What did you think of the solutions proposed by the government for the precatório?

The issue of court orders was very serious. It gave a dimension of how the minister is completely out of touch with reality.

No one is taken by surprise with an increase in precatório, there is no such thing. There must be follow-up, to know what is happening in the STF (Supreme Federal Court). There is a lack of control over things, it’s no use calling it a meteor, it’s not a meteor.

And there is a speech by a government that called itself liberal and has a clear break, showing the same speech as the previous government, with creative accounting with precatories, saying that they were not prepared for that, that the banks are to blame, they are funds that bought court orders, which are in the hands of the evil ones. A whole anti-market speech.

Precatory: After meeting with Lira and Pacheco, Fux says that CNJ can ‘cancel solution’ for payment of court orders

Reality is proving more and more difficult, and the minister keeps saying that we are taking off, that 8% inflation is not a problem, it is in the game, that expensive energy is not a problem, that, as for precatories, he says “I must not deny” . When an economy minister says that, it’s very serious.

Do you see the risk of rationing?

We run the risk of blackout, which is very serious. We are under stress throughout the electrical system, working to the limit.

In 2001, there was a rationality in the way to manage the water crisis, a voluntary reduction, bonuses, not now.

It’s not just lack of rain: Understand how Brazil is, once again, on the brink of rationing

Again, the government arrived too late, it came in too late with demand policies. Everyone who follows the electricity sector was warning.

If it had proper management, instead of making a speech calling for society to stop taking a shower two months ago, it should have implemented demand policies.

The citizen who, like me, saved, will not earn bonuses. You’ve cut what you could and now the spendthrift will get bonuses. Paying more for energy because of the climate, okay, but not because of incompetence.

Bento Albuquerque: Minister of Mines and Energy calls for ‘unpostponable effort to reduce consumption’ of electricity

The fear of talking about energy control, the fear of impacting, on the one hand, the prospect of resumption of growth and, on the other, inflation, postpones the decision, waiting for a miracle.

And the miracle does not come, on the contrary: we are getting worse in the hydrological dimension. This situation will leave a trace even next year, because the impact on energy tariffs is high.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

To save money, turn on the device only when you go to sleep and turn it off when you wake up. One option is to use the sleep function, available on some models. Another precaution is to keep the air conditioner at the right temperature. Experts recommend 23ºC. It is not necessary to set the temperature very low, so as not to waste a lot of energy. Photo: Pixabay In a family with four people, the use of the electric shower corresponds to about 25% of the electricity bill. To save money, avoid very long showers and prefer to use the shower in summer mode, which saves up to 30% energy Photo: Pixabay When the door is open for a long time, the engine will run longer, using more energy. It is also important to keep the rubber seal on the refrigerator door in good condition. When traveling, one option is to empty the refrigerator and unplug it. Photo: Pixabay Replacing incandescent lamps with LED ones can lead to a 75% to 85% reduction in energy consumption. Also, these bulbs last longer. Compared to fluorescent lamps, the savings are around 40% Photo: Pixabay Prefer to wash a lot of clothes, to save water and energy. Avoid using too much soap, so you don’t have to rinse twice. When ironing, the best option is to gather clothes and iron a large amount at once. Unplug the iron when interrupting service. Use the temperature indicated for each type of fabric and start with the lightest clothes. Photo: Pixabay The use of the ceiling fan for 8 hours a day generates an expense of only R$ 18 per month. Even so, it is important to avoid leaving the device turned on when there is no one in the room. When buying, remember that the larger the diameter of the propellers, the greater the energy consumption. Photo: Pixabay In the case of electronics, the recommendation is to turn off the television and video games when no one is using them. Unplugging appliances also helps to save energy. Photo: Archive

Are there any fears of fiscal loss of control, with elections next year and the pressure for more spending, with a threat to the spending ceiling (expenses growth limited to inflation)?

That’s the big debate, whether to enter the election with more firepower is going to start even more shameless populism.

Just see Caixa’s performance. A more populist administration impossible, opening a branch when it shouldn’t, throwing away all the governance adjustments that were made during the Temer administration (Michel Temer).

Caixa’s monopoly on emergency aid was detrimental to Brazilians, who had to open an account. The feeling is that, in the desperation of the search for re-election, this populist side will be given strength.

Consultancy: Ceiling for court orders may generate a skeleton for the Union of R$ 672.4 billion by 2036

I think there is still a lot of respect for the spending ceiling. There is this notion that the roof is a watershed. Abandoning this could worsen the economic scenario, with a problem of fiscal dominance (when raising interest rates to contain inflation no longer works) and entering a much bigger crisis.

The question is: does minister Guedes have the prestige and power to hold the president today? The feeling you get is that there’s no one holding the rudder, that it’s kind of drifting.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Is it time to approve the administrative and tax reforms?

I’m completely against it. It’s not time to do any major reforms, because it’s going to have to give in, it’s a very weak government. Just see what happened with the privatization of Eletrobras, what came out of there.

Government completely out of control over a privatization of this importance. And the scenario for next year, with 9% inflation, which could reach double digits, creates something in the pro-indexation imagination, for demand for wage increases.