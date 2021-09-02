The new Auxílio Brasil program will have the same budget as Bolsa Família

Recently, even after much speculation about the value of the new Bolsa Família, the maintenance of benefits has been debated.

In this sense, the proposal that details the creation of Auxílio Brasil will involve an investment of R$ 34.7 billion, that is, the same amount that went to the old income transfer program. The proposal was sent yesterday, August 31, to the National Congress.

Thus, it is possible to verify that the number of beneficiaries will also remain at 14.7 million family groups. Therefore, the information is in opposition to what the Federal Government previously disseminated. Previously, then, the objective was to increase the number of participants and the average amount paid for the benefit. However, it appears that the budget does not have enough space for this.

Thus, the program must be inaugurated without changing the average ticket, in case the government does not find a solution for the resources.

New program must accompany possible features

The value is in the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA), which contains all the information about the creation of the proposal for the year 2022. In this sense, Bruno Funchal, Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget spoke about the matter. For him, “What is in the proposal is the maintenance of the budget, even with the new design, it has to adapt to this size. In the process, it can be modified”.

In addition, the secretary also understands that parliamentarians will be able to discuss the issue. He then states that “the 2022 budget for the program is the same size as the 2021 budget. The design is in charge of the Ministry of Citizenship. No policy is being expanded at the moment, so the budget has been kept at this size and the Ministry of Citizenship will have to make adjustments. But this can be discussed in Congress”.

Furthermore, when asked about Emergency Aid, which is also not included in the 2020 Budget Law, Funchal commented that “emergency aid is linked to the covid-19 pandemic and to unpredictability. This is not the time for increased unpredictability. The death curve is narrowing and vaccination increasing. Right now, I don’t see space for that. But if there is an unpredictability, it can be thought”.

Budget Proposal for 2022 presents a primary deficit of BRL 49.6 billion

In addition, it is estimated that the Budget Proposal for next year presents a primary deficit of R$49.6 billion. Thus, it is below the deficit target of R$ 170, 5 billion, established by the Budget Guidelines Law of 2022. This law was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro during the last week.

The indication is the result of approximately R$ 2.01 trillion in primary expenses and R$ 1.96 trillion in primary revenues. Furthermore, the content present in the proposal that was sent to Congress also includes expenditures related to the Três Poderes, of approximately R$ 4.62 trillion. However, the proceeds from the privatization process have not yet been considered.

As for the spending ceiling, a fiscal rule that prevents the increase in public spending when compared to the value of the previous year, there was an estimate of R$ 1.610 trillion. Thus, respecting the 8.35% IPCA accumulated over a 12-month period, as demonstrated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In practical terms, this means that the Federal Government must move to have access to the opening of extraordinary credit so as not to commit non-compliance with the fiscal rule.

Expansion of social program values ​​is an absolute necessity for the president of the Federal Senate

Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Federal Senate, stated last Tuesday, August 31, the importance of greater resources. In this sense, the senator understands that the expansion of the budget space for direct income transfer programs to the population is an “absolute necessity” for Brazil.

Thus, Pacheco’s statement took place on the same day that the Federal Government forwarded to the National Congress the proposal for the Annual Budget Law for 2022 without changes in this area.

At the beginning of August, Jair Bolsonaro announced the replacement of the Bolsa Família Program by the new Auxílio Brasil. This, in turn, would be a measure with greater scope and with an increase in the value of the average ticket paid to participants in the new program.

However, the number of resources that will apply to the benefit is the same that Bolsa Família 2021 received. Therefore, it is possible to understand that this prevents the expected changes in values ​​and expansion from being carried out.

Senator also talks about payment of court orders

The lack of definition regarding the payment of court orders may prevent the Federal Government from carrying out the reformulation of the Bolsa Família Program. For this reason, then, some members of the government understand that the administration can again expand the Emergency Aid.

However, Rodrigo Pacheco declared that the most important thing is that the Executive Branch never fails to assist the Brazilian population in a situation of vulnerability.

Furthermore, the senator also spoke about the issue of inflation. For him, “the National Congress has a premise: it is necessary to help people who are in a vulnerable situation in Brazil, with a resource that has a better value and purchasing power than today, especially due to the increase in the price of things. The formula will still be defined, but the concept is unquestionable”.

Thus, the creation of a greater fiscal space that allows for the expansion of Auxílio Brasil still depends on a negotiation on the payment of court orders next year, an expense that could impact around R$89 million. Therefore, the government is interested in creating more flexible payment of this amount through debt installments. However, this measure depends on the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the precatoria.

Finally, last Tuesday, August 31st, the president of the Senate met Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber of Deputies and Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). During the meeting, then, they discussed possible solutions on the topic.

“How to reconcile the obligation to pay court orders, which are debts created from final court decisions, with the ceiling on public spending? And always remembering that, within this roof, there is a need for space for a social program. There are three situations that we are trying to converge”, commented Pacheco.