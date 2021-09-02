The new owner of Xuxa’s mansion is a samba dancer, mother of twins and married to a billionaire

The singer Karinah is about to move to Xuxa’s mansion in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, which she has just acquired for no less than R$45 million. For those who still don’t know the new resident of the mansion, Karinah is 40 years old, was born in Curitiba, launched professionally in 2010 with an independent album and, two years later, was signed to a renowned record label. Currently, she is considered one of the promises of the new generation of samba and has even launched partnerships with veterans such as Belo and Alcione.

The artist is the mother of twins, the result of her relationship with businessman Diether Werninghaus. According to Extra, he is part of the select list of Brazilian billionaires, being one of the heirs of WEG, the company responsible for making electric motors, transformers and energy generators. Xuxa’s luxurious mansion in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, has been in the real estate market since 2019. Xuxa decided to give up the house after her mother, Alda Meneghel, died of Parkinson’s disease in 2018, at 81 years old. With the sale, the presenter still has 60 days to leave the property.

Built on a plot of 2,780 m² occupying three lots of the Malibu condominium, the mansion has five bedrooms, entrance hall, living room, 14 bathrooms, three washrooms, balcony, office, dining room, TV room, kitchen, laundry , winter garden, gym, closet, separate pantry, housekeeper’s suite and two more rooms distributed in the basement, in addition to six covered parking spaces.