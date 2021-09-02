The Pope: “Holiness comes from the Holy Spirit, it is the gratuity of the redemption of Jesus”

Today’s catechesis began the second part of St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians in which the Apostle to the Gentiles directly challenges the Galatians, putting them before the choices they made and their current condition, which could nullify the experience of grace they lived .

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

“foolish Galatians” was the theme of Pope Francis’ catechesis at the General Audience this Wednesday (09/1), held in the Paul VI Room, in the Vatican.

Today’s catechesis began the second part of St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians in which the Apostle to the Gentiles directly challenges the Galatians, placing them “in the face of the choices they made and their present condition, which could nullify the experience of grace that lived”.

The terms in which the Apostle addresses the Galatians are certainly not kind. In the other Letters it is easy to find the expression “brothers” or “dearest”, not here. It generically says “Galatians” and twice calls them “fools.” It doesn’t because they are not intelligent, but because, almost without realizing it, they are in danger of losing the faith in Christ that they so enthusiastically accepted. They are unwise for not realizing that the danger is that of losing the precious treasure, the beauty of Christ’s newness. The Apostle’s wonder and sadness are evident. Not without bitterness, he provokes these Christians to remember the first announcement made by him, through which he offered them the possibility of acquiring a hitherto unexpected freedom.

Action of the Holy Spirit in communities

According to the Pope, the Apostle “asks the Galatians questions in order to awaken their consciences. These are rhetorical questions, as the Galatians know very well that their coming to faith in Christ is the fruit of the grace received through the preaching of the Gospel . The word they heard from Paul centered on God’s love, fully manifested in Jesus’ death and resurrection. Galatians should look into this event without being distracted by other advertisements. Paul’s intention is to put Christians in a position to understand what is at stake and not let themselves be enchanted by the voice of the sirens who want to lead them to a religiosity based solely on the scrupulous observance of the precepts.”

The Galatians also experienced the action of the Holy Spirit in communities. “When they were put to the test, they had to answer that what they had lived was the fruit of the newness of the Spirit. At the beginning of their arrival in faith, therefore, there was the initiative of God and not that of men. The Holy Spirit had been the protagonist of his experience; to place it now in the background in order to give primacy to the works themselves would be unreasonable. Holiness comes from the Holy Spirit and this is the gratuity of Jesus’ redemption: this justifies us“, said the Pope.

God keeps giving his gifts

St. Paul also invites us to reflect on how we live our faith. “Does the love of Christ crucified and risen remain at the center of our daily life as a source of salvation, or do we settle for some religious formalities to be at peace with our conscience? We are attached to the precious treasure, the beauty of the newness of Christ, or do we prefer something that attracts us right now, but then leaves us empty inside?”

“The ephemeral often knocks at the door of our day, but it is a sad illusion, which makes us superficial and prevents us from discerning what is really worth living for.”

The Pope invited us to maintain the certainty that, “even when we are tempted to turn away, God continues to bestow his gifts.”

A wise and not artificial ascesis

Always in history and also today, things similar to what happened to the Galatians happen. Also today, we hear someone who says: “No, holiness is in these precepts, in these things, you have to do this or that, and this leads us to a rigid religiosity, rigidity that takes away that freedom in the Spirit that the redemption of Christ gives us. Beware of the rigidity that is proposed to you. Behind all rigidity there is something bad, there is no Spirit of God. This letter will help us not to listen to these somewhat fundamentalist proposals that make us return to our lives spiritual, and will help us to move forward in Jesus’ paschal vocation.

Francis concluded his catechesis by saying that, despite all the difficulties we might pose to his action of the Spirit, “despite our sins, God does not abandon us, but remains with us with his merciful love. God is always close to us with your kindness. Let us ask for the wisdom of always perceiving this reality and sending away those fundamentalists who propose to us a path of artificial ascesis, far from the resurrection of Christ. Ascesis is necessary, but wise and not artificial ascesis“.