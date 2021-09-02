The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 are scheduled for the end of 2021 for next generation

Information is from the fiscal report of CD Projekt Red

The year 2021 follows victimizing many games sending many of them to third part of 2020, also known as 2022. Some others still remain with the launch window in the same year, as is the case of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, even if the games didn’t even have a specific date.

CD Projekt Red’s latest earnings report shows that the release deadline for both remains undefined, just “late 2021”, which could indicate a window until the end of the year. The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 are the last two big hits from the Polish studio. Although CP 2077 didn’t turn out as expected, it was a success nonetheless, for better or for worse.

The report also says that CD Projekt Red released 10 patch patches for Cyberpunk 2077. “Successive updates have significantly improved the gameplay experience for all players.” The document cites the game return to PS Store and says it was “a milestone in the effort to improve the game”.

On the side of the most beloved “witcher” of all, the report cites visual improvements and all game expansions for the new generation, plus “extras inspired by the Netflix series”. The launch of The Witcher Monster Slayer for Android and iOS in July and its good ratings was also mentioned.



A graph shows that CD Projekt Red has decreased the allocation of their teams to Cyberpunk 2077. From December last year to the end of June this year, the producer has focused more on projects related to GWENT, Spokko (mobile developer) and other projects.

With regard to profits, the Polish studio had a revenue of 470,617,000 PLN (about R$640,000) during the first half of the current fiscal year. In the same period last year, the producer had a profit of 363,998,000 PLN (BRL 495,000).

Delayed games will make use of the power of the new generation of consoles reaching higher resolutions and frame rates. The Witcher 3 is already an old acquaintance in the sense of how far the game can go in graphic quality, especially with mods. Cyberpunk 2077, running with everything it offers on a capable PC, already gives us an idea of ​​what to expect. Plus faster loadings.



Recently CD Projekt announced that it is hiring modders who are members of the mod community for Cyberpunk 2077. A few months ago, a rumor about the Witcher 3 version for the new generation using a PC-specific mod circulated the internet and even claimed that the creator of the mod would work for the Polish studio.

Modders from The Witcher 3 are hired to work on Cyberpunk 2077

Developers of WolvenKit and Redscript Mods will officially support mods and handle bugs



