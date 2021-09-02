Third dose of anti-Covid vaccine is not urgent, says European disease center – 02/09/2021 – Balance and Health

“Based on current evidence, there is no urgent need to administer booster doses of vaccines to fully vaccinated individuals in the general population,” said the ECDC (European Center for Disease Control and Prevention) technical report.

The document also says that additional doses should already be included in the regular vaccination program for people with severely weakened immune systems. The recommendation is similar to the WHO.

Adopted in Brazil for the elderly, extra immunization was also announced by more than 30 countries in the world.

According to ECDC, in the debate over these decisions it is important to distinguish “between booster for people who responded adequately to primary vaccination and additional doses for those with weakened immune systems, who did not respond adequately.”

​The evidence on the effectiveness and duration of protection of drugs in the “real world” shows that all authorized products in the region (Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca) are “highly protective against hospitalization, serious illness and death related to Covid”, states the report.

Based on this protection and the fact that a third of adults are not yet fully immunized against the coronavirus, the priority must be to complete regular vaccination of the entire population, to avoid deaths and serious illnesses, says the agency.

The report further states that “stronger data are needed to make public policy decisions about booster doses.” According to the center, knowledge gaps are mainly in the protection provided to different population groups and in the recommended interval between the primary vaccination series and the booster dose.

There is also insufficient data on duration of immunity according to different ages and risk groups, vaccine product, dosage range and variant of concern, the report states.

“Prospective vaccine efficacy studies, as well as surveillance of infections in the general population and in specific groups, are needed to answer these questions.”

These data are needed to better assess the benefits and risks of booster doses, according to the ECDC. Benefits include increased protection against severe illness, mild to moderate illness, presence of long Covid, infection and transmission rates.

There are also risks in extra doses: there are no definitive conclusions about possible side effects (safety) and there may be consequences for public health (the document cites impact on trust and acceptance of the vaccine and global availability of doses).

On the other hand, according to ECDC, additional doses as part of the primary vaccination can be given to people with severely weakened immune systems, who do not achieve an adequate level of protection with the standard dose schedule.

“Some studies report that an additional dose of vaccine can improve the immune response in organ transplant recipients, for example whose initial responses to vaccination were low.”

The EMA (European regulatory agency) said it will analyze the report and issue recommendations for countries on the continent. National governments, however, have sovereignty to make decisions about vaccination.

Each country is “in a better position to assess local conditions, including the spread of the virus (especially worrying strains), the availability of vaccines and the capacity of health systems,” the agency said.

The injection of an additional dose, as a precautionary measure, for frail elderly people, in particular those who live in closed environments such as nursing homes, may also be considered.

ECDC and EMA said they monitor vaccine efficacy data and emerging infections, particularly among groups most at risk for severe Covid and death and among those living indoors.

“In the meantime, states need to prepare for possible adaptations to their vaccination programs if a substantial decrease in vaccine effectiveness is observed in one or more population groups,” said the EMA.

“To complement vaccination efforts, it is also crucial to continue to apply measures such as physical distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene and the use of masks when necessary, particularly in high-risk environments. [hospitais e residências de idosos]”, say the entities