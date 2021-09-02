‘This is Us’: All seasons will be REMOVED from Amazon Prime Video; Understand!

Fans of the acclaimed series ‘This is Us‘ need to be aware that all production seasons will be removed from the schedule of the Amazon Prime Video.

The removal will happen due to the arrival of the streaming Star+ to Brazil. The platform, which has been available in the country since the end of August, will be the exclusive owner of the series, which is displayed by the broadcaster Fox – one of the divisions of the Disney Company.

The four seasons say goodbye to the grid of Prime Video in September, on a date to be announced.

Remember that all five seasons of ‘This is Us‘ are already available on the Star+.

In the recent past, the series has gained a behind-the-scenes video, in which the cast says goodbye to the production and the audience.

Remembering that it is possible that the final series of episodes will air in September this year, in the premiere season of American television, on a date yet to be confirmed.

Since its debut, ‘This is Us‘ has been one of the biggest viewership phenomena on American television. The fifth season has registered 1.0 in the demo, with a total of 5.6 million viewers – which represents the largest audience of the channel today.

The series is created by Dan Fogelman.

The plot chronicles the relationship of a group of people who were born on the same day and are now turning 36, including Rebecca (Moore) and Jack (Ventimiglia), a couple expecting triplets; Kevin (Hartley), an actor who is tired of what he does; Kate (Metz), a woman trying to lose weight, and Randall (Brown) a rich man looking for his biological father. We accompany this group of special people whose paths cross through time and their life stories involve us in a unique way.

The cast has Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Melanie Liburd, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman and Lyric Ross.