TikTok’s rival: they used Kwai, an app that makes money, and they say it’s worth it – 02/09/2021

THE promise to earn money using Kwai, TikTok’s competitor short video application, has probably passed you by while browsing the most popular social networks, whether in content published by digital influencers or links and codes published in internet users’ comments. But do people really earn money?

According to reports heard by Tilt, the experiences of those who use the platform have had a bittersweet flavor. You can win a little, but technical problems have resulted in a temporary blocking of withdrawals.

How does the app make money?

For those who don’t know it yet, Kwai is a video editor that also works as a social network. In it, there is a promise of cash amounts for installing the app, watching the videos for a few minutes a day and for those who share invitations to the app with friends, family and followers. The goal is always to attract more and more users and encourage the engagement of internet users.

In his logic, the more guests who install the social network and the more they complete the missions proposed by the system — such as watching three minutes of content a day over a certain period of time — the more the user who made the nomination tends to win .

“The compensation system works as an incentive for anyone to create content and use the platform, and it varies according to specific campaigns and activities, it is temporary and each campaign has a duration (which is disclosed along with the rules of participation)”, Kwai explained to Tilt, by way of note.

To make withdrawals, there is a limit of R$20 per day.

BRL 1,840 “stopped” in the system

Information security analyst Lucas Rodrigues says he became interested in the app when he started seeing incentive campaigns on the internet. Earning money to use a social network sounded interesting.

To test it out, he started by sending an invite from the app to people living in his house. Based on the positive result, he expanded the referrals to the family group and, subsequently, to the followers of his TikTok profile, which helped to boost earnings.

He has been on the platform for about four months, he claims that he has already managed to withdraw more than R$800. But the good results were replaced by frustration in mid-August when he tried for days to continue the redemption of R$20 a day.

During the attempts, he received the message “failure to serve”. Until the 18th of August, he accounted for more than R$1,840 stopped on the platform.

Kwai user complains about locked credits on platform Image: Reproduction

Rodrigues even filed a complaint with Reclame Aqui and made a direct complaint to the company. Kwai’s response was a request for him to wait patiently because “due to the large number of accesses from the queries (sic), we are speeding up the process one by one”.

On the application’s pages on social networks and in groups, reports similar to Rodrigues’ were constant by users in the same period. A few days later, the analyst was able to resume his withdrawal routine.

Renata Lima, from Rio de Janeiro, started using the app six months ago to earn extra money. She says she was able to earn from R$10 to R$20, having reached the highest value of R$40 in a given month. “It helped more or less to pay for some accounts”, he says.

However, he also faced problems in making his withdrawals for over a month and a half. According to an extract shared with the report in the second half of August, she was entitled to R$ 98.85. However, I couldn’t get anything out.

For her, many think they will get rich on Kwai, but that is not quite the case.

When contacted, the company did not respond to questions about technical failures reported by respondents.

Kwai user complains about the inability to withdraw credits on the platform Image: Reproduction

positive experience

Digital influencer Tamires Oliveira, on the other hand, had no difficulties with her withdrawals. She thinks the experience of earning money with an app is cool. The only thing that bothers her is the $20 per day withdrawal limit rule.

“I invited some family members, but my father-in-law was the only one who watched [aos vídeos) todos os dias certinho. Por isso eu ganhei R$ 40. Os demais valores foram obtidos cumprindo desafios, impulsionando e compartilhando nas redes”, explica.

Para ela, fazer dinheiro com esse tipo de ação demanda muito investimento de tempo, seja consumindo conteúdo ou interagindo e compartilhando convites. É cansativo.

“Acho que não dá para administrar tantas redes [como essas que usam a estratégia do Kwai]”, he says. Oliveira even tried to participate in incentive campaigns on the competitor’s platform, TikTok, but, given the lack of engagement, he ended up giving up. “I don’t do these challenges anymore.”

Exchange currency: your data

The strategy adopted by the company is within the concept “Play to Earn” (Play to Earn, in free translation), which offers a minimum extra income, but linked to some actions among its users.

And it seems to work. Until April 2021, Kwai had 26 million monthly users in Brazil. However, whoever decides to use the platform must know (or remember) that the currency of exchange is the personal data and behavior within the platform — as well as the strategy of other social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, work.

“What Kwai needs is an engaged audience. It’s no use having a zombie audience [que não faça nada]. That’s why they stipulate an amount of minutes per day. advertising cost [anúncios publicitários] is higher when there is engagement [numa rede social]”, explains Victor Hugo, specialist in technology management and marketing, and CEO of innovation company Lambda3.

Hugo says that the limitation of R$ 20 per day on withdrawal is part of the game, as a way to keep the user always active, even if only to perform the transfer. It is a way to “force” more and more the use of the platform.

According to the expert, the incentive marketing used by companies like Kwai is a way for organizations to take user data while these Internet users believe they can gain something.

“In reality, you are the product being sold while you are there watching content and advertisements,” he points out.

In Kwai’s privacy policy, the company says the data of those who participate in actions such as a promotion or incentive program “may be disclosed to third parties for the purposes of administering the promotion or program”.

Among the data shared is information that shows how many and which platform users saw or clicked on a particular advertisement, for example — which is valuable for companies that pay to have their advertisements displayed on Kwai to analyze whether the investment is paying off.

Regarding the privacy policy, the platform informed that “the security and protection of users’ data are priorities and Kwai follows the local laws and regulations of the countries where it operates.”

If internet users have any questions within this, they can contact the company via the application, official website or by email: [email protected]