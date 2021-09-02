Tite keeps Brazil line-up a mystery against Chile – Sports

The secret continued to dictate the Brazilian Team in the final stretch of preparation for the confrontation with Chile. CBF TV only released the warm-up of the players at CT Joaquim Grava, in São Paulo, and did not even give space to say which team should be for the duel that will take place this Thursday (2), at 10 pm, at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago. The clash is valid for the ninth round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Coach Tite only had at his disposal for the second consecutive day the entire group of players called up to train. The start of activities took place last Monday, with ten players.

On Tuesday (31), the entire cast performed technical and tactical work. The Canary Island commander hid the team. The team does not have as many players who play in English football and, for this reason, it had to call a new list of athletes as with Matheus Nunes, who did not appear as he must choose to defend the selection of Portugal. Lastly, Claudinho and Malcolm had to return to Russia.

The probable team should be: Weverton, Danilo (Daniel Alves), Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar, Gabigol and Matheus Cunha (Hulk).

The delegation will travel late this Wednesday afternoon on a chartered flight to Santiago, where they will face Chile the following day. Afterwards, two games will take place in Brazil. On Sunday (5), the team will face Argentina at the Neo Química Arena in a game with 1,500 guests in the stands. The list of matches for the September qualifiers will be completed next Thursday (9), against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco.

Dudu or Gabigol? See the highest salaries in Brazilian football