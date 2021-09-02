Tite reveals a conversation with Matheus Nunes and says why the player didn’t show up

In a press conference held this Wednesday in São Paulo, coach Tite explained why Matheus Nunes did not appear at the Brazilian Team for the next World Cup qualifiers. According to the coach, the 23-year-old midfielder did not join the team because he did not have a complete vaccination for COVID-19.

Tite revealed that he spoke with Matheus Nunes for the first time last Friday (27), the date the midfielder was called up. According to the coach, the player expressed “how much pleasure and how proud he had to come to the Brazilian team”.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In a new contact after the summons, however, Matheus Nunes explained why he would not come to Brazil. “Then we talked one more time and he said he didn’t come because the fact of the vaccination made it impossible for this situation to come, leave and return in his two subsequent games,” said Tite.

Matheus Nunes was one of nine players called up at the last minute after the veto of clubs from Premier League to assign players to countries on the COVID-19 ‘red list’, which includes Brazil. If he presented himself to the national team, the midfielder would lose two important games of the sporting in season.

play 2:15 At BB Debate, Facincani made it clear that he doesn’t agree with some choices made by the Brazilian coach

For not having a complete vaccination, Matheus Nunes would have to be quarantined when returning to Portugal. With that, he would not be available to face the rival Harbor fur Portuguese Championship – that the sports fan follows LIVE by ESPN on Star+ – nor Ajax for their debut in the Champions League. Departures will be on the 11th and 15th of September.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Without defending Brazil in the qualifiers, there is still the possibility that the midfielder will be called up for the Portuguese team. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he moved to Portugal at the age of 13 and played only in Portuguese football, without ever having played for Brazilian clubs.

The Brazilian team will have three games for the World Cup qualifiers on this date FIFA. Brazil visits Chile this Thursday (2) in Santiago, receives Argentina on Sunday (5) at Neo Química Arena and duels at home against Peru on Thursday (9) at Arena Pernambuco. The team led by Tite leads the Qualifiers with 100% success in six rounds played.



