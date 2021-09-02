Tite says he will “hold” the Brazilian squad for the match against Chile

THE Brazilian Team faces Chile this Thursday (2), at 10 pm (GMT), at the Monumental stadium in Santiago. And coach Tite, at a press conference at Corinthians’ CT in São Paulo, after the last training session in Brazil, spoke about the match and the squad against the Chilean team, in another round of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

“I don’t want to talk to you. I want to be honest, as it always has been with you. I will not give the team that will start. I’m going to hold the lineup, set the strategy for us to play a great game tomorrow. […] Three defenders, yes we can have this possibility, I don’t rule it out. (But) one of the factors we have is defensive solidity.”, he said.

Tite says he will “hold” the squad of the Brazilian team for the match against Chile. (Photo: Getty Images)



And completed: “And you can change this, something that has been giving you results… What we are looking for is a greater creative process, more creative midfielders. Our construction is sometimes very vertical. If the team had a difficult defensive situation, it would be a possibility. But the priority is offensive construction.”

The coach also commented on the veto of some players due to the Covid-19 pandemic: “We have a group of 40, 50 athletes, which we constantly monitor. Because they are top-level athletes, with know-how, who are sufficiently qualified to come to the national team and show their best football. We encourage fair competition, yes.”