Top 10: AnTuTu chooses August’s most powerful high-end and intermediate cell phones

The AnTuTu ranking for July was already released about a month ago and now it’s time to check out which are the most powerful high-end and mid-range cell phones in August, which this time include models with the Snapdragon 888 and 888 Plus. Check out now what they are.

Most powerful high-end phones

August’s most powerful high-end list starts with the Black Shark 4 Pro with Snapdragon 888 scoring 864614 points. It is followed by the iQOO 8 Pro which curiously can’t beat Xiaomi’s gamer even with a Snapdragon 888 Plus with 846351 points. In third place is the Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro with 829331 points.

The other places in the ranking are composed by iQOO 8 (4th), OnePlus 9 Pro (5th), Oppo Find X3 Pro (6th), OnePlus 9 (7th), GT realme (8th), Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 (9th) and, finally, the vivo X60 Pro Plus in tenth place.

more powerful intermediaries

Now talking about mid-range phones we have the Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition at the top with 530657 points followed by the Honor 50 Pro and the Honor 50 with Snapdragon 778G with 511155 and 506774 points respectively. In fourth place we have the OPPO Reno 6 5G with Dimensity 900 and the Redmi 10X 5G with Dimensity 820.

The other 5 positions in the top 10 are composed of:

According to AnTuTu, the top 10 is prepared based on the averages of the scores collected between August 1st and August 31st, 2021.

Is your cell phone on any of these lists? Tell us what it is in the comments!