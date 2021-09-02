Trade balance has a surplus of US$ 7.665 billion in August, the highest for the month of the historical series

The Brazilian trade balance registered a surplus of US$ 7.665 billion in August, with growth in exports and imports over August 2020. The data were released this Wednesday by the Foreign Trade Secretariat, of the Ministry of Economy.

The surplus in August is the largest for the month of the historical series, which starts in 1989.

Last month, the trade flow (sum of exports and imports) increased 54%.

Exports totaled US$ 27.212 billion, an increase of 49.2% compared to August 2020. Imports reached US$ 19.547 billion, an increase of 61.1% in the same comparison.

In the fourth week of August (23 to 29), the trade balance was a surplus of US$ US$ 1.583 billion. In the fifth week of August (30th and 31st)

From January to August, the trade balance accumulates a surplus of US$ 52.033 billion. The value is 45.7% higher than the same period last year. There was an increase of 37.3% in exports and 34.4% in imports in the period.

In August, there was an increase of US$ 34.94 million (19.4%) in Agriculture; growth of US$ 222.09 million (113.3%) in Extractive Industry and growth of US$ 147.7 million (32.9%) in products from the Manufacturing Industry.

In imports, there was an increase of US$ 4.04 million (26.7%) in Agriculture; growth of US$ 36.77 million (262.4%) in Extractive Industry and growth of US$ 294.07 million (57.1%) in products from the Manufacturing Industry.

To understand how to trade the stock market through technical analysis, sign up for the free course A Hora da Ação, with André Moraes.

Related