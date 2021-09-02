Treasury Direct: government bond rates advance this Thursday; fixed rates pay up to 10.6% per year again

(Sidney de Almeida/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Thursday (2nd) starts agitated in the local scenario, with the repercussion by the market of the approval of the basic text of the Income Tax reform, in addition to the rejection of the text of the mini-labor reform and with data on industrial production for July below expected.

In the market for public bonds traded on the Treasury Direct platform, the papers opened trades with high rates, with emphasis on fixed rate premiums, which advanced up to 11 percentage points.

The interest paid on the bond maturing in 2031, for example, was 10.61% per year at the start of operations, against 10.50% yesterday afternoon. At the same time, the premium on fixed rate bonds maturing in 2026 increased from 9.91% to 9.99% per annum.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest rate offered by the IPCA+ Treasury, maturing in 2055 and paying half-yearly interest, was 4.86%, up from 4.81% seen a day earlier. Likewise, the interest rate on paper maturing in 2040 advanced from 4.73% to 4.78% this Thursday morning.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto offered this Thursday morning (02):

Industrial production and summer time

Within the economic agenda, investors reflect the industrial production data for July presented by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). According to the institution, production fell by 1.3% in July compared to the previous month. In the annual comparison, the increase was 1.2%.

The data turned out worse than expected. The expectation of analysts heard by Refinitiv was a drop of 0.5% in the monthly comparison and an increase of 1.8%, on an annual basis.

The IBGE also informed that it revised the June data to fall of 0.2%, compared to stability previously disclosed. As a result, the industry accumulates growth of 11% in the year and 7% in 12 months.

The market is still closely following the worsening of the water crisis. This Wednesday (01), associations in the food, tourism and trade sectors sent a new request to President Jair Bolsonaro for the return of daylight saving time.

In the document sent, the entities argue that any energy savings would be relevant given the gravity of the water crisis that the country is facing. They also claim that the adoption of the mechanism can benefit the sectors they represent.

Income and Labor Tax Reform

On the political scene, the focus is on the approval of the basic text of the bill that modifies the collection of Income Tax for individuals, companies and on investments and provides for the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL).

The text approved by the Chamber of Deputies is the substitute made by the rapporteur and deputy Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA), who made relevant changes in the original version sent by the federal government in June. There were 398 votes in favor of the opinion and 77 against.

Among the main changes proposed in the text is the taxation of 20% of profits and dividends distributed by companies to individuals or legal entities. Equity funds were left out.

The project also provides for the end of Interest on Equity (JCP). The Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) will be reduced from 15% to 8%. In the previous version, the reduction took the tax to 6.5%. The exemption range from the Income Tax of Individuals (IRPF) will also undergo changes and will increase from R$ 1.8 thousand to R$ 2.5 thousand, with correction of the other bands.

The Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) will be reduced by 0.5 percentage point in two stages, subject to the reduction of tax deductions that will increase collection. After the end of the deductions, the total will be one percentage point less, going from 9% to 8% in the general case.

The approval of the bill represents a victory for Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, who insisted on discussing the matter and worked to overcome resistance to the text. Congressmen analyze this Thursday (2) the bench highlights, which may modify the approved version. Once this stage is completed, the bill goes to the Federal Senate.

Also noteworthy is the Senate’s rejection of the labor “mini-reform” proposal. The text foresaw the creation of new hiring regimes for young people, in addition to a program for hiring without the right to benefits, such as vacations, 13th salary and the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

With the rejection, the government will not be able to issue a provisional measure with the same content this year. The original text of the MP edited by the Executive provided for the possibility of proportional reduction of working hours and wages and the temporary suspension of the employment contract.

international scene

The morning is also more cautious on the world stock exchanges. This Thursday, the market is closely following the disclosure of requests for unemployment benefits in the US, which totaled 340,000 in the week ended August 28, slightly below the forecast of analysts consulted by Refinitiv, which pointed to 345,000 applications.

The data precedes the release of the US employment report, the payroll, this Friday (3rd), which may bring more clues about the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, the American central bank. Recent statements from Fed officials indicate a slowdown in the pace of monthly bond purchases as long as job growth continues at a strong pace.

In Europe, inflation in the euro zone as measured by the Producer Price Index advanced 12.1% in July year-on-year, compared to a forecast of 11% by analysts heard by the The Wall Street Journal, and at the previous level, 10.2%. In the monthly comparison, the index increased 2.3%, compared to the projection of 1.1% and the previous level, of 1.4%.

