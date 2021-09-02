TRT suspends execution of labor debts that were around R$ 93.5 million, says website

the fan of Vasco da Gama received great news this Wednesday (1). The president of the Regional Labor Court of the First Region (TRT-1), Edith Maria Correa Tourinho, accepted the club’s request and suspended the Special Regime of Forced Execution (REEF) which determined the execution of R$ 93.5 million in debt labor.

The execution was indicated on the 17th and, since then, the Cruzmaltino sought to reverse the measure. In a statement, the Rio de Janeiro club even stated that the activities would be impeded from continuing. The information was initially released by the website ‘Sport News World‘.

In the decision, Edith Tourinho stated that Vasco has the right to the Centralized Execution Regime (RCE), obtained on the 23rd.

It is worth remembering that the regional deputy judge of the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region (TRT-1), Theocrito Filho, had contested the granting of the RCE in a document in which he rejected the request to suspend the REEF.

And the CER has not yet been granted. Vasco has 60 days to submit a payment plan. Only then will the TRT-1 president judge the concession or not. Before obtaining the concession, Vasco will have to deposit 20% of the monthly income.

Jorge Salgado during a press conference at Vasco Gazette Press

With the decision, Vasco had unlocked important sources of revenue. Broadcast rights for Grupo Globo and TV Record, as well as prizes in rankings in CBF tournaments and 30% on the partner-fan program, Kappa, Bitcoin Market, Banco BMG, Havan, Tim, Ambev, VascoTV and Konami.