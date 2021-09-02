Tsitsipas spends 7min in the bathroom after losing set, is booed, but beats Frenchman and advances to the third round

After battling for nearly five hours on his debut on US Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas had difficulties to overcome Frenchman Adrian Mannarino by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4) and 6-0 this Wednesday, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The target of the tournament’s main controversy so far, Tsitsipas has again used his bathroom break, something that has angered his recent opponents in the tennis world.

That’s because, according to rivals, the Greek would use the break strategically when the moment of the game is not favorable to him and has been lingering in the bathroom. Against Murray, it was about 20 minutes in the locker room before returning for the fifth set.

And after losing the third set in the tiebreak on Wednesday, the Greek went to the bathroom, returning to the court after 7 minutes and hearing boos from those present at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With the result, the Greek number 3 in the world advances to the third round and repeats his best campaign in the US Open, which he also achieved last year.

In the next phase, Tsitsipas will face the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, just 18 years old.