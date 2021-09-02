Turning around, Coritiba wins Londrina no Café and continues to lead the Series B

Disclosure/Coritiba

LONDRINA 2 X 3 CORITIBA – GOAL BY MATHEUS SALES (1X1) – NARRATION BY ELISIO JÚNIOR

LONDRINA 2 X 3 CORITIBA – GOL DE WAGUININHO (2X2) – NARRATION BY ELISIO JÚNIOR

LONDRINA 2 X 3 CORITIBA – GOAL BY LUCIANO CASTÁN (2X3) – NARRATION BY ELISIO JÚNIOR

O Coritiba rediscovered the victory in Serie B. After losing at home to Botafogo, the Verdão won away from home, in turn, Londrina, by 3 to 2. Matheus Sales, Waguininho and Luciano Castán made the goals of the triumph alviverde.

With the victory, the thigh remained in the lead of the competition, with 42 points. Londrina, on the other hand, is still in the relegation zone, in 17th place, with 21 points.

Schedule

O Coritiba now he has almost a week to work to face the Brusque, on the night of next Tuesday (07), at 7 pm, at Couto Pereira. already the Londoner back to the lawns on the other Saturday (11), at 4:30 pm, against the Botafogo, at Nilton Santos.

The game

Before the ball rolled, the players of the two teams staged a beautiful scene on the lawn of the Estádio do Café. During the minute of silence, thehe 22 athletes on the field knelt and raised their right arm, in protest against the acts of racism against the player Celsinho, in the match against Brusque.

With the ball rolling, Coritiba started the game better, having more the ball in the attack. However, the shark was fatal in its first attack. Alviverde’s defense screwed up after a throw-in, the ball came alive in the area and Marcelinho took the opportunity to score, five minutes into the first stage.

Back on the scoreboard, the thigh followed on top to give the quick answer. In the eighth minute, Igor Paixão took a risk from outside the area and sent him down the back line. Then, at 15′, Matheus Sales took advantage of a cross in the area, sent from far and tied the game, with a collaboration from goalkeeper Cesar.

The match was balanced with the tie on the scoreboard. At 27′, Londrina took advantage of another blunder of the thigh-white defense to break the tie. Marcelinho received it on the right, cut in the middle and crossed to Celsinho, who appeared surprised in the area, headed and scored Tubarão’s second.

The game continued to be lively and Coritiba sought a tie in the first stage. Robinho gave a nice touch to Nathaniel, who crossed to Waguininho headed and César made a great save, but inside the goal.

Coritiba achieves the turnaround and follows the leader

The final step started with the Londoner scaring again. After Biro left playing wrong, Marcelinho recovered the ball, advanced through the middle and kicked Wilson to make a good save. The thigh managed to balance the game and stay with the ball longer.

The thigh scared him with danger for the first time at 18′. Igor Paixão stole the ball from Gegê on the way out, made a deal with Robinho and, just as he was going to let Waguininho face the goal, Saimon managed to cut through the bottom line. Then Waguininho took the risk and Cesar made a good save.

With few spaces in the ball rolling, Coritiba managed to find the turn in the set ball. At 34′, Robinho took a free kick in the area, Henrique put it in the middle and Luciano Castán, by myself, completed to the bottom of the net. The tension was still around until the VAR confirmed the goal and o Thigh in front of the scoreboard.

DATASHEET

LONDRINA 2 X 3 CORITIBA

Local: Café Stadium, in Londrina (PR).

Date: Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Schedule: 9:30 pm.

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO).

Assistants: Tiago Gomes da Silva (GO) and Tiego Henrique dos Santos Braga (GO).

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Londoner: Caesar; Matheus Bianqui (Marcão), Saimon, Lucas Costa and Felipe Vieira; Tárik, Jhonny Lucas and Celsinho (Gegê); Lucas Lourenço (Junior Pirambu), Salatiel (Alan Pinheiro) and Marcelinho (Caprini).

Ttechnical: Marcio Fernandes.

Coritiba: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Matheus Sales (Gustavo Bochecha) and Robinho (Valdeci); Waguininho, Igor Paixão (Wellington Carvalho) and Léo Gamalho.

Technician: Gustavo Morínigo.

goals: Marcelinho, at 5′, and Celsinho, at 27′, in the 1st time, for Londrina; Matheus Sales, at 15′, of the 1st time, Waguininho, at 45′ of the 1st time, and Luciano Csstán, at 34′ of the 2nd time for Coritiba.

yellow cards Matheus Sales, Natanael and Igor Paixão (CFC); Matheus Bianqui, Tárik and Gegê (LEC)