Twitter releases tool for followers to pay for exclusive content | Technology

Twitter announced this Wednesday (1st) the arrival of Super Follows, a tool for users to offer exclusive content to followers who pay a monthly subscription.

The option to charge for extra tweets has been released to a small group of users in the United States. And, for now, only users in the US and Canada can subscribe to the content.

According to Twitter, the option to pay for exclusive posts from some accounts will be released in more countries in the coming weeks.

The social network also explains that, in this first step, Super Follows is only available on iOS. Soon, the tool will also be offered on Android and the Twitter website.

With Super Follows, users will be able to charge $2.99 ​​to $9.99 per month (between R$15 and R$50) for their followers to have access to extra tweets.

Exclusive posts can include behind-the-scenes content and first-hand information, for example.

Users who pay for additional content will receive a stamp, which will be highlighted when responding to tweets from the other account.

Twitter promises to release other features for subscribers, including exclusive conversations on Spaces, newsletters, different plan options and the ability to subscribe anonymously.

How to subscribe to Super Follows

When the tool is available in Brazil, all you need to do is tap the “Super Follow” button that will be displayed on your partner Twitter accounts.

Then, it will be possible to analyze what will be the additional content and the subscription price. Afterwards, just confirm the interest and start the payment in the social network app.

According to Twitter, users will be able to unsubscribe at any time in the app store settings.