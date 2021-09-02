Ultra-fast transport to connect Porto Alegre to Serra in 20 minutes should cost R$115 per person, company estimates | Rio Grande do Sul

The ultra-fast modal of HyperloopTT , what intends to connect Porto Alegre to Caxias do Sul, in Serra, in 20 minutes, will cost the user an estimated R$115, according to the company’s director for Latin America, Ricardo Penzin.

The results of the pre-feasibility study of the system, the first carried out in Latin America, are presented this Thursday morning (2). The agreement for the study was signed by the company together with the state government and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

With the system, the 135 km journey, which takes two hours in a car trip, can be done in 19 minutes and 45 seconds, at a maximum speed of up to 835 km/h.

Ricardo compares the fare to an app car race between the Capital and the city of Serra, which would cost around R$250, and would take at least two hours. A bus ticket costs between R$47 and R$60.

The route includes another two stops before Caxias do Sul. From Porto Alegre to Novo Hamburgo, the ticket would cost R$30. And from the Capital to Gramado, it would be R$105.

The feasibility study considered the period of five years for the start of system implementation.

The starting point of the station will be Porto Alegre Airport, with an area of ​​55 thousand square meters (20 thousand for passengers and 35 thousand for cargo). There will be an underground station in Gramado, as the modal will pass under the city.

See below how Hyperloop works

Meet Hyperloop, transport that takes people in capsules

Hyperloop transports people or cargo by capsules placed in a depressurized tube, in which air is drawn to eliminate resistance. It travels on rails in a levitation system with aircraft-like speed.

Each capsule can hold up to 50 passengers, and the system could offer one trip per minute.

The engine is powered by renewable energy and the project foresees the installation of photovoltaic panels in 80% of the way above ground.

“Our footprint [pegada] carbon is very low. All of our suppliers have a sustainability footprint, most in Europe and the United States. From an operating point of view, we have a system that generates more energy than it consumes. In addition, we do not use fossil fuels and we do not emit sound”, explains Ricardo.

“The great differential of this project is the environmental dimension and the ecological footprint with the use of clean and renewable energy”, says Luiz Afonso Senna, coordinator of the project by the Transport Systems Laboratory at UFRGS.

The pre-study projects that Hyperloop should become profitable within 14 years. According to the survey, the cost of implementation, estimated at 7.71 billion dollars, is compensated within the first five years of operation, mainly with revenue from passengers (52%) and enterprises (35%), in addition to rent in-station stores (2%), advertising (2%) and cargo transportation (1%).

After the results are released, the company starts looking for investors. A new study, this time from an executive point of view, should be carried out in the next two years. As Ricardo observes, logistics operators and construction companies are the businesses that most invest in this type of project.

The feasibility study analyzed the impacts of the project over 30 years of operation of transport in the south of the country. In 30 years, there will be a reduction of R$ 2.3 billion in operating costs, estimates the project.

“The results of the feasibility study are very encouraging, with reduced operating costs, payback in record time as a mode of transport and a huge impact on job creation and local tourism. We hope to engage entities linked to the logistics area, route operators and government officials to take this big step towards innovation and sustainable development in the country,” adds Penzin.

The governor of RS, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), says that the state government makes the information available, within the cooperation agreement signed with the company, which provides the basis for the study.

“The technology is new, which may seem strange, to be regarded with suspicion, but we have scientific analyzes that identify that the project is viable. We are, who knows, facing a real and concrete possibility of implementing a work that will benefit the population of Rio Grande do Sul,” he says.

Jobs and regional impact

Among the main benefits for the local economy, according to the study, are the creation of 50,000 direct jobs in the construction sector during the construction period, 9,243 direct and indirect jobs and 2,077 jobs in the solar energy sector annually for 30 years, GDP growth it’s the increase in tax revenue. Thus, the gains will be around 31% higher than the costs involved in the project.

In addition, in the 30 years of the analysis period, the projection is that the capsules will avoid 67 fatal accidents, 1,203 accidents with injuries and 651 accidents with material damage only. In total, they are almost 2,000 fewer accidents in the state in three decades.

In addition to urban mobility, another sector that promises to benefit in the region is real estate. With about six years of implementation, there should be a BRL 27.4 billion appreciation of land and properties around the stations.

The study also assumes HyperloopTT’s participation in 20% of new real estate development projects, generating additional non-operating gains of R$ 18 billion, which are characterized as a vital part of the modal’s revenue.

“This required the articulation of various types of knowledge and the teamwork of professionals in areas such as energy, load demand forecasting, study of routes, among others, at the University. We feel that all our efforts were rewarded with the launch of this solid and promising study”, declares Dr. Christine Tessele Nodari, project coordinator for the Transport Systems Laboratory at UFRGS.