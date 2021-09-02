Uncharted Collection can be released for PC

An unconvincing image of a supposed Uncharted collection for the PC surfaced on the internet through a post on ResetEra. Entitled Uncharted: The Naughty Dog PC Collection, the supposed pack contains the 5 main games of the franchise, released so far, and could make it to Steam and Epic Games Store.

This means that, if the image is not false, the apparent collection will feature the following games from the Uncharted franchise: Drake’s Fortune, Among Thieves, Drake’s Deception, A Thief’s End and the spin-off The Lost Legacy.

Play/ResetEra.

The publication also features the Dutch studio Nixxes logo in the lower right corner; which had recently been acquired by Sony precisely to work on ports for PlayStation games and release them to the PC, according to the head of the division, Jim Ryan.

It is also worth pointing out another detail of the leaked image: the scheduling of the post on the social network, scheduled to go live at 10:00 am (without a specified time zone) on September 6th. The supposed release date of the collection, if it is true, would be December 7th.

It is worth stressing that the image may be false, and Sony, of course, has not confirmed the existence of Uncharted: The Naughty Dog PC Collection so far. However, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise, considering that the company has been releasing some of its PlayStation exclusives for the PC in recent years. For example, we have Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

