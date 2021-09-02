Unimed Blumenau Council approves study to resume hospital works | Pedro Machado

by

Unimed Blumenau’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a feasibility study for resume construction of the General Hospital of the cooperative, in the Vila Nova neighborhood. Now the proposal will be analyzed in a meeting of members, on a date to be set.

> Receive news from Blumenau and Vale through WhatsApp

Unimed Blumenau estimates an investment of up to R$ 30 million to resume hospital construction
The hospital in Blumenau that began to be built but stopped in time

Waiting for the approval of cooperative members, Unimed Blumenau has not yet released details of the study or a deadline for the restart of the works. In June, the column found that the cooperative estimated an investment of R$25 million to R$30 million just in the structure and that preliminary budgets pointed to another value, from R$50 million to R$60 million, to equip the unit.

The general hospital project was approved in 2007 by the members. The first stage was the inauguration, in November 2009, of the emergency care unit for low-complexity cases, in operation until today. The works on the hospital itself began as a result, but they were embargoed twice and they are stops since 2016.

Also read​

Timbó seeks private investor to fund new attractions in Morro Azul

Blumenau’s civil servants are already mobilizing for union election in October

Owner of the Moinho Restaurant to open a supermarket in Blumenau

Blumenau company wants to include more women in the mechanics team

What Blumenau’s policy has that SC and Brazil’s don’t have

Blumenau Industry Creates Nearly 500 New Jobs In July; textile sector is highlighted

With a kiosk and playground, the new Dr. Blumenau square should open in November

Furb to sell land in Gaspar to pay off debts and renovate campus in Blumenau​​​​​​​

​​​​​​Receive news and analysis by columnist Pedro Machado about economy, business and the daily life of Blumenau and region through Whatsapp or telegram