Unimed Blumenau Council approves study to resume hospital works | Pedro Machado

Unimed Blumenau’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a feasibility study for resume construction of the General Hospital of the cooperative, in the Vila Nova neighborhood. Now the proposal will be analyzed in a meeting of members, on a date to be set.
Waiting for the approval of cooperative members, Unimed Blumenau has not yet released details of the study or a deadline for the restart of the works. In June, the column found that the cooperative estimated an investment of R$25 million to R$30 million just in the structure and that preliminary budgets pointed to another value, from R$50 million to R$60 million, to equip the unit.
The general hospital project was approved in 2007 by the members. The first stage was the inauguration, in November 2009, of the emergency care unit for low-complexity cases, in operation until today. The works on the hospital itself began as a result, but they were embargoed twice and they are stops since 2016.
