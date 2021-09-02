US has wasted 15 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines since March | Vaccine

At least 15.1 million doses of Covid vaccines have been thrown away in the United States since March of this year, according to data obtained by NBC from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The losses, however, can be even greater, as there is no complete data record for all states and private enforcement posts. An example cited by the network is the state of Michigan, which has reported only 12 neglected doses since March to the CDC.

The number is still a small fraction when compared to the more than 438 million doses already applied in the US as of August 31 and the 111.7 million distributed to other countries as of August 3, but it is considered alarming at a time when the country faces an increase in cases caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

According to data released on Tuesday (31), the main responsible for the losses were four large drugstore chains, which discarded more than 1 million doses each.

Among the states, four despised more than 200 thousand, led precisely by Texas, one of which registers the highest number of Covid cases in the country (more than 517,000 doses). Then come North Carolina (285 thousand), Pennsylvania (244 thousand) and Oklahoma (226 thousand). The report does not mention the reasons why the discards occurred.

A dose of vaccine can be discarded for a variety of reasons, from a malfunction in the vial, such as a crack, to an error in the dilution of the immunizing agent, or a leftover dose when a vial is opened and there are not enough people to be vaccinated within the appropriate period.

Once opened, a vial of vaccine from Moderna needs to be used within 12 hours, for example, while those from Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson’s (Janssen) are valid for only six hours.

Other reasons could be a malfunction in the freezer where the vaccine is stored or a vial containing fewer doses than it should.