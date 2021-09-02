US Open with Djokovic, everything from Brazil x Chile and World Cup qualifiers; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to watch whenever and wherever you want.
After beating Holger Rune of Denmark in the first round of the US Open, Novak Djokovic will have his second challenge in the tournament this Thursday. The No. 1 Serbian in the ATP rankings will face Tallon Griekspoor from the Netherlands.
transmits absolutely all the courts of the tournament, from 12:00 onwards.
You will also be able to follow the pre-game of the match between Brazil and Chile, valid for the qualifiers for the 2020 World Cup, throughout the day on SportsCenter, BB Debate, Futebol no Mundo and Futebol na Veia. confrontation, it’s time for the Passes Line bringing all the opinion of ESPN commentators.
In addition, with emphasis on Japan x Oman and Australia x China, there is another round of Asian qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup.
And there’s so much more! Tour de España cycling, PGA Tour Championship golf, USL Championship… Plan to not miss a thing!
See the full schedule of this 5th by ESPN on Star+
7:14 am
SOCCER
Asian Qualifiers
Japan x Oman
8 am
SOCCER
Asian Qualifiers
South Korea vs Iraq
9 am
SPORTSCENTER
10 am
CYCLING
Tour of Spain – Stage 18
11am
ACROSS THE CLOCKS
12h
SNEAKERS
US Open
12:45 pm
GOLF
PGA: Tour Championship
First Round (Featured Groups)
13h
BB DEBATE
13h
SOCCER
Asian Qualifiers
Iran x Syria
1:45 pm
SOCCER
Asian Qualifiers
UAE x Lebanon
14h
GOLF
PGA: Tour Championship
first round
3pm
FOOTBALL IN THE WORLD
3pm
SOCCER
Asian Qualifiers
Australia x China
3pm
SOCCER
Asian Qualifiers
Saudi Arabia x Vietnam
16h
SPORTSCENTER
18h
FOOTBALL IN THE VEIN
20h
SPORTSCENTER
23h
SOCCER
USL Championship
Tacoma Defiance vs. Las Vegas Lights
00h
PASS LINE