US Open with Djokovic, everything from Brazil x Chile and World Cup qualifiers; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

After beating Holger Rune of Denmark in the first round of the US Open, Novak Djokovic will have his second challenge in the tournament this Thursday. The No. 1 Serbian in the ATP rankings will face Tallon Griekspoor from the Netherlands.

THE ESPN on Star+ transmits absolutely all the courts of the tournament, from 12:00 onwards.

You will also be able to follow the pre-game of the match between Brazil and Chile, valid for the qualifiers for the 2020 World Cup, throughout the day on SportsCenter, BB Debate, Futebol no Mundo and Futebol na Veia. confrontation, it’s time for the Passes Line bringing all the opinion of ESPN commentators.

In addition, with emphasis on Japan x Oman and Australia x China, there is another round of Asian qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup.

And there’s so much more! Tour de España cycling, PGA Tour Championship golf, USL Championship… Plan to not miss a thing!

7:14 am

SOCCER

Asian Qualifiers

Japan x Oman

8 am

SOCCER

Asian Qualifiers

South Korea vs Iraq

9 am

SPORTSCENTER

10 am

CYCLING

Tour of Spain – Stage 18

11am

ACROSS THE CLOCKS

12h

SNEAKERS

US Open

12:45 pm

GOLF

PGA: Tour Championship

First Round (Featured Groups)

13h

BB DEBATE

13h

SOCCER

Asian Qualifiers

Iran x Syria

1:45 pm

SOCCER

Asian Qualifiers

UAE x Lebanon

14h

GOLF

PGA: Tour Championship

first round

3pm

FOOTBALL IN THE WORLD

3pm

SOCCER

Asian Qualifiers

Australia x China

3pm

SOCCER

Asian Qualifiers

Saudi Arabia x Vietnam

16h

SPORTSCENTER

18h

FOOTBALL IN THE VEIN

20h

SPORTSCENTER

23h

SOCCER

USL Championship

Tacoma Defiance vs. Las Vegas Lights

00h

PASS LINE