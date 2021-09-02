Vaccination against Covid-19 from Thursday (2) to Sunday (5) in Uberlândia

Continuing the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19, the Municipality of Uberlândia will call, from Thursday (2) to Sunday (5), about 34 thousand people to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine.

For the first dose, in addition to contemplating the priority groups that belong to the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination, the expectation is to start the immunization of people aged 22 years. The second dose of Coronavac and Pfizer vaccines will also be applied. Vaccination of these audiences will take place at Arena Sabiazinho, at UTC Gymnasium (entrances to Cipriano del Fávero and Getúlio Vargas avenues) and at the Municipal Cultural Center.

Check out the schedule below:

Thursday (2)

– Remaining general public with 24 years old;

– professionals in kindergarten, elementary, secondary and higher education;

– pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women;

– people with comorbidities and disabilities (with or without BPC);

– workers in urban, long-distance and railway collective transport;

– industry professionals

Locations: UTC (entrance Cipriano Del Fávero and Getúlio Vargas) and Arena Sabiazinho.

Friday (3)

– Complete the general public at age 24 and start at age 23;

– professionals in kindergarten, elementary, secondary and higher education;

– pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women;

– people with comorbidities and disabilities (with or without BPC);

– workers in urban, long-distance and railway collective transport;

– industry professionals

Locations: UTC (entrance Cipriano Del Fávero and Getúlio Vargas) and Arena Sabiazinho.

Saturday (4)

– Complete the general public at 23 years old and start 22 years old;

– professionals in kindergarten, elementary, secondary and higher education;

– pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women;

– people with comorbidities and disabilities (with or without BPC);

– workers in urban, long-distance and railway collective transport;

– industry professionals

– Second dose of those vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between the 15th and 22nd of June.

Locations: UTC (entrance Cipriano Del Fávero and Getúlio Vargas), Arena Sabiazinho and Centro Municipal de Cultura.

Sunday (5)

– Second dose of those vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between the 15th and 22nd of June;

– Second dose of those vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac between the 7th and 14th of August;

Locations: UTC (entrance Cipriano Del Fávero and Getúlio Vargas) and Municipal Culture Center.

Scheduling

The confirmation of the appointment is made by text message on the cell phone (SMS), via e-mail to those who chose to fill in the field at the time of registration and can also be checked on the City Hall Portal. Only people who have received confirmation of the appointment must attend the vaccination sites. People who have not received the appointment will not be vaccinated. The entire scheduling flow is based on the service capacity of the vaccination points. Therefore, the City Hall of Uberlândia also emphasizes the need for people to respect the time and place of appointments to avoid the formation of queues.

The Municipality reiterates that people who did not attend the call must carry out the revalidation of their registration to be called again. To request rescheduling, just access the City Hall Portal. However, the recall will take place within a minimum period of 30 days and when doses are available, without prejudice to the progress of the vaccination.