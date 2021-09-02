Vaccines May Help Prevent Symptoms of Long Covid-19, Study Says

A study published on Wednesday (1) in the scientific journal The Lancet showed that vaccines halved the chances of symptoms related to long Covid-19. The analysis looked at people vaccinated with the two doses of the immunizers available in the UK, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Tiredness, body aches, shortness of breath, insomnia and difficulties in performing daily activities are some of the symptoms reported by patients who had the so-called “long Covid-19”, which weeks or months after the infection caused by the new coronavirus still face a battle to return to normal life.

The article also highlights that after complete immunization, the chances of hospitalization were reduced by more than two-thirds. In addition, vaccinated people are almost twice as likely to develop asymptomatic conditions.

The study also showed that people over 60 years of age or with comorbidities had a greater chance of infection, especially those who received only one dose.

understand the study

The researchers used data reported by people in the UK from 8 December 2020 to 4 July 2021 in the ZOE app, available from the UK Covid Symptom study.

They found that more than 1.2 million adults received at least one dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines. Less than 0.5% reported being infected more than 14 days after application. Of 1,240,009 individuals who received the first dose, only 6,030 had positive cases.

Among adults who received two doses, less than 0.2% had a breakthrough infection (breakthrough infection), which is when a vaccinated individual falls ill from the same condition that the vaccine is intended to prevent. According to the study data, there were 2,370 positive cases for 971,504 people who received the second dose more than seven days after application.

The analysis highlights that among those who had a breakthrough infection, the likelihood that the case was asymptomatic increased by 63% after one dose of vaccine and by 94% after the second dose.

The researchers also found that the chances of hospitalization were reduced by approximately 70% after one or two doses. The probability of developing severe disease, defined as having five or more symptoms in the first week of illness, was reduced by approximately one third.

Symptom Reduction

The odds of long Covid-19 cases, with symptoms for 28 days or more after infection, were reduced by 50% after two doses. Among people who experienced symptoms after one or two doses of the vaccine, such as fatigue, cough, fever, and loss of taste and smell, almost all symptoms were reported less frequently than in unvaccinated people.

In frail or ill-health individuals over the age of 60, the likelihood of a breakthrough infection after a dose of the vaccine nearly doubled compared with healthy older individuals. Furthermore, in elderly people who received only the first dose of the vaccine, Covid-19 infection was associated with comorbidities such as kidney, heart and lung diseases.

According to the study, the risk of infection in vaccinated people was also associated with living conditions. Residents of more precarious areas with scarce resources were more likely to be infected after the first dose. The analysis points out as factors that can facilitate the spread of the virus, the approximate coexistence, such as in nursing homes, and lower rates of vaccination in these communities.

The hypotheses behind the long Covid

The infectologist Raquel Stucchi, from the Hospital de Clínicas of the University of Campinas (Unicamp), explains that the effect of the vaccine can vary from one person to another, due to the body’s own reasons. Although immunizing agents are designed to prevent severe cases, for some people, their effectiveness can reach 100% in preventing even infection and the development of mild cases of the disease.

In this sense, vaccination can also contribute to the reduction of symptoms associated with long Covid-19. According to the expert, there is no single explanation as to why the disease can have a longer lasting impact for some people.

“Patients who were hospitalized with more serious conditions are those who have a much more difficult recovery and who report complaints such as weakness, decreased productivity, tiredness to perform simple activities, memory alterations and a feeling of tachycardia”, he says.

Risks of the Inflammatory Storm

Inflammation is a natural mechanism in the human body that triggers a series of reactions to a harmful agent, such as viruses, bacteria or parasites. The action aims to eliminate the cause of damage to the body, as well as damaged cells and tissues. However, when exacerbated, it can damage the body itself. According to experts, the condition may favor the symptoms of long Covid-19.

Patients with severe Covid-19 conditions may have what scientists call an “inflammatory storm”, which is an excessive immune system response. “The inflammatory storm happens during the course of the disease for those who have a more severe form. At the very least, that person who needed to be hospitalized and had oxygen supplementation,” explains Raquel.

“The more severe, with pulmonary involvement or the phenomenon of thrombosis caused by Covid-19, the more inflammation a person has. This inflammatory process ends up attacking various organs and tissues and could eventually explain all these symptoms of long Covid”, he completes.

Vaccination protection

Pulmonologist Gustavo Prado, from Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo, explains that the risk of manifestation of long Covid-19 is greater in elderly patients who present more symptoms in the acute phase of the infection.

“Even when we talk about milder forms of the disease, the more abundant the symptoms of the acute phase manifestation – we have patients who present various symptoms such as fatigue, headache, loss of smell and taste – the more likely is the development of Long Covid”, he says.

The specialist emphasizes that although vaccines have been developed to prevent serious cases and deaths, immunizing agents have shown positive results in reducing the infection and reducing the viral load among those infected who were vaccinated.

“As all vaccines that have been approved by different regulatory agencies, in Brazil, Europe, North America and Asia, reduce the risk of disease manifestation itself, it is to be expected that all of them have a protective effect on the manifestation of long Covid,” he said.