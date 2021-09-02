Vaccines that were vetoed on suspicion of abnormal substances in Japan had steel particles, says Moderna

According to the company, an anomaly does not pose a risk to the health of those who receive immunizations; suspicion is that traces have come from a device in the production chain

More than one million doses of the modern vaccine had its application suspended in Japan because of impurities



An analysis made on samples of batches of vaccines from the Modern Against the Covid-19 produced in Spain and suspended in Japan because of the presence of “abnormal substances” detected steel particles in the immunizers. The information was given by the company responsible for manufacturing the doses, which added that the anomaly would not pose any risk to the health of the public. “The low presence of steel particles in vaccines does not represent an undue risk to patient safety and does not adversely affect the risk and benefit profile of the product,” says a statement released by Moderna in partnership with the drugmaker Takeda. A report from the brand points out that the probable cause of the traces of steel found in the vaccines was a technical failure in the production line, which caused friction in the machines to release the particles that fell in the doses distributed. Independent investigations by the Japanese government showed that the foreign particles were type 316 stainless steel, a common material in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Moderna’s statement also points out that a local reaction could occur because of the particles, but said the possibility of any adverse effects is almost nil. In all, 1.63 million doses were suspended after the foreign bodies were found in at least 39 vials applied in different parts of the country. The Japanese government is also expected to open a formal investigation to determine whether the death of a person vaccinated with one of the three suspended batches because of the anomalies was caused by the particles. The drugmakers said, however, that there is no evidence to link the factors. According to data from the Our World In Data platform, 131 million doses have been applied in the country so far and 46.3% of the local population is fully vaccinated.