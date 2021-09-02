validity period of notices is extended

The validity of the tenders for the Banco de Brasília (BRB contest) were again extended for a period of 12 months.

The extension is valid for the notices destined to the positions of lawyer and clerk. In addition, the publication brings corrections regarding the suspension of notices. Look:

For the position of lawyer

Suspension rectification: In compliance with DF Law No. 6,662 of August 21, 2020, BRB – Banco de Brasília SA SUSPENDS, as of 02/28/2020, the validity period of the CP-31 Public Tender for the employment of Lawyer, returning the deadline to run on January 3, 2022 for 295 days.

Extension of validity: EXTENDS the validity period of the CP-31 Public Tender for the employment of Lawyer, with the period of 12 months, provided for in item 21.3 of the Notice No. 1/CP31, of May 16, 2019, as of 10/23/2022 .

For the office of clerk

Suspension rectification: In compliance with DF Law No. 6,662 of August 21, 2020, BRB – Banco de Brasília SA SUSPENDS, as of 02/28/2020, the validity period of the Public Tender CP-29 for the employment of Clerk, returning the deadline to run on January 3, 2022 for 267 days.



Extension of validity: EXTENDS the validity period of the CP-29 Public Tender for the employment of Clerk, with the period of 12 months, provided for in item 20.3 of the Notice No. 1/CP29, of March 3, 2019, as of 09/26/2022 .

For analysts, engineers and occupational physicians:

Suspension rectification: In compliance with DF Law No. 6,662 of August 21, 2020, BRB – Banco de Brasília SA SUSPENDS, as of 02/28/2020, the validity period of the CP-30 Public Tender for the jobs of Analyst of Information Technology, Occupational Safety Engineer and Occupational Physician, returning the deadline to run on January 3, 2022 for 274 days.

Extension of validity: EXTENDS the period of validity of the CP-30 Public Tender for the jobs of Information Technology Analyst, Occupational Safety Engineer and Occupational Physician, after the period of 12 months, provided for in item 20.3 of the Notice No. 1/CP30, of May 6, 2019, as of 10/02/2022.

Another Banking Contest in DF

Candidates for Banco do Brasil contest won a new deadline to register for the event that offers, in total, 4,480 vacancies for mid-level candidates.

The deadline was extended until August 7, 2021, on the website of the company Cesgranio, organizer of the event. The value of the participation fee is only R$38.00.

Candidates will be evaluated through an objective and discursive test on the probable date of the day september 26th. The initial remuneration is R$3,022.37. See all the details here!

Summary BRB contest

Contest : BRB

: BRB Positions : Information Technology analyst

: Information Technology analyst Bank: Iades

Iades education : higher level

: higher level Registrations : 5/30 to 7/15

: 5/30 to 7/15 Evidences : August 8th

: August 8th Number of vacancies : 100 + 100 CR

: 100 + 100 CR Link to BRB Notice IT Analyst

