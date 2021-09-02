VIDEO: Indigenous march against ‘time frame’ begins confrontation in Brasília | Federal District

Around 15:00, a group of protesters discussed with people who criticized the movement, on the side of the road, at the height of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. The PM intervened, using pepper spray (watch above). Then some of the participants in the act threw stones at the police.

1 of 6 Military police officers on the march of indigenous people in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução Military police on march of indigenous people in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução

During the conflict, indigenous leaders who were in a sound car asked the demonstrators to return to the protest and not attack the security forces. At around 3:15 pm, the march was resumed.

According to the Military Police, a group of indigenous people started a discussion with workers who installed posters alluding to another demonstration and “went towards the men with the intention of attacking them”.

The PM claims that a corporate team tried to intervene, but “indigenous people attacked the police and workers”. Three people had minor injuries, but did not need medical attention and went to the 5th Police Station, in Asa Norte, to register the occurrence.

Around 4 pm, the military removed a woman from Praça dos Três Poderes who, according to the police, was “provoking” indigenous people (picture above). According to the PMs, the action was “to ensure her physical integrity”. The corporation claims that it was not necessary to register the incident.

On Wednesday, the STF continues its judgment on the thesis that states that indigenous peoples can only claim lands occupied by communities until October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution. For the protesters, if approved, the time frame disregards the history of violence and forced removal of peoples from the regions in the period.

The indigenous people have been camped in the capital since last week, to follow the trial. At around 2:15 pm, the demonstrators left the area where they are installed in the Monumental Axis, near the National Foundation for the Arts (Funarte), and marched to Praça dos Três Poderes.

The group concentrated in front of the STF building, from where it follows the session, through a screen installed by the movement. During the march, the indigenous people occupied three lanes of the Monumental Axis, on the N1 road. They carry posters with phrases like “Out Bolsonaro” and “Our constitution will not be torn apart.”

The STF judges an appeal that can be applied in other processes, and that defines the criteria for the demarcation of new indigenous lands. In practice, the Court analyzes whether the thesis of the “time frame” is valid, in which indigenous peoples can only claim lands they occupied until October 5, 1988, the date of enactment of the Federal Constitution.

This thesis was used by the Institute for the Environment of Santa Catarina, former Foundation for Technological Support for the Environment (Fatma), to request the repossession of an area located in part of the Sassafras Biological Reserve, in the state, where the Earth is located. Indigenous Ibirama LaKlãnõ, where mainly the Xokleng people live, in addition to the Guarani and Kaingang peoples.

The appeal is judged by the National Indian Foundation (Funai), and questions a decision of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4), which accepted the “time frame” in the case.

In June – when the trial was also scheduled, but was postponed until August – the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) presented a memorial against the thesis. The document mentions that the right of indigenous peoples to their lands is “congenital and original”, “regardless of title or formal recognition” and that “the legislation in force at the time of occupation must be taken into account”.

The trial began last Thursday (26), but was interrupted after the reading of the summary of the case by Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the case.

