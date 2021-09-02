View the first trailer and gameplay details for Marvel’s Midnight Suns from Firaxis Games

Facebook

The developer of XCOM, Firaxis Games, shared the first gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, following its unveiling at Gamescom 2021.

In short, the title doesn’t work like the tactical games the studio is known for. Instead, you’ll select random cards from a deck and then activate their abilities, all explained in the trailers below.

Battles are fought in teams of three and Hunter will always be by your side. It can be fully customized (cosmetically and with new abilities and abilities), but it also provides a perspective outside of confrontations with those who want to take down the superhero task force.

When not fighting, you can explore a central area called the Abbey. Here you can interact with other characters, selecting dialogue options and strengthening your bonds with them, in order to unlock new powers for use in battle. You can also acquire new abilities for yourself on the mentioned base.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released in March 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store).

See below for an official description of Marvel’s Midnight Suns for more details.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe. Join — and live among — iconic heroes like Iron Man, Wolverine, Ghost Rider and Blade as you battle demonic forces to stop Lilith, the Mother of Demons, from resurrecting her master and starting the end of the world.

Pushed to the limit, Earth’s most powerful heroes join the Midnight Suns — Ghost Rider, Blade, Magik and Nico Minoru — to desperately revive Hunter, a legendary heroine and humanity’s only hope to stop the end of the world. As Hunter, you must rally your team, earn their trust and lead them to overcome their biggest challenge yet.

YOUR MARVEL ADVENTURE

Take on the role of Hunter, the first fully customizable hero of the Marvel Universe. Lead a group of legendary heroes, including members of the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways and more. You’ll also be able to customize your team’s skills and play style.

EXPLORE THE DARKER SIDE OF MARVEL

Confront Lilith’s demonic forces and experience an immersive story that brings familiar heroes to an unknown world filled with mysticism and supernaturalness.

LIVE AMONG THE LEGENDS

See heroes from a new perspective, unlock additional abilities by improving your relationships, strengthening your personal bonds off the battlefield. Dive into this universe and explore the Abbey, your mystical secret base, spending time with your teammates, exploring the area and uncovering its hidden mysteries.

FIGHT AND THINK LIKE A SUPERHERO

Team up with other heroes, analyze the tactical battlefield and strategize to destroy the dark forces with iconic devastating attacks.