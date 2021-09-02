Virginia Fonseca knocks over her daughter’s 3 month party decoration

Mesversário de Maria Alice had as main dish barbecue

To prove the point that Virginia is in fact already satisfied with her body, the influencer explained that the main course of the party would be barbecue, the same menu as Leonardo’s 58th birthday celebration. “It’s always barbecue or sushi,” said the influencer in the video. She justified the choice: “Everyone eats”.

Virginia’s father, who has already been discharged and is being treated at home, did not attend the celebration. Although he didn’t say, it’s likely that the family chose to let him rest in his own room, since Mario Serrão spent more than a month in hospital. Not to disturb him, by the way, and also because of the space, the party took place at Leonardo’s house, father of Zé Felipe.

Poliana was happy despite the puppy’s death

During the celebration, which lasted until dawn, Poliana Rocha, Zé Felipe’s mother, was very happy to be with her granddaughter, even though Maria Alice went to bed before everyone else. The distraction was welcome because the party took place on the same day Leonardo’s wife found out that her own little dog had died.

In an emotional account, Poliana explained that the animal drowned in the pool when she and her husband were traveling. Moved by the situation, Zé Felipe and Virgínia decided to present the influencer with a puppy like the one who died. The name remained the same: Petra.