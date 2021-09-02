Vittia’s Share (VITT3) debuts on the Stock Exchange with a rise of more than 15%

Sprayer – fertilizers (photo: Disclosure/Vittia)

SAO PAULO – Vittia’s action ([ativo=VITT3]) debuts on B3 this Thursday (2) with strong high. At 10:38 am (Brasilia time), VITT3 assets jumped 17.09%, to R$ 10.07.

The price per fixed asset was R$8.60 in a restricted offer. The company operates in the area of ​​biological defensives and special fertilizers.

The IPO moved R$ 359 million, with around 15% of this amount being allocated to cash, with the objective of carrying out strategic acquisitions.

Vittia is a biotechnology platform that was founded in 1971, in the interior of São Paulo. The Group is formed by the companies Biosoja, Samaritá, Granorte, Biovalens, Vitória Fertilizante and JB Biotecnologia.

The company points out that its objective is to increase productivity and sustainability for agribusiness crops. She points out that it is present in all agricultural regions of the country, having access to 1,255 producers of different sizes, profiles and locations.

The group’s net income was BRL 530.6 million in 2020, while net income totaled BRL 85.9 million last year.

To understand how to trade the stock market through technical analysis, sign up for the free course A Hora da Ação, with André Moraes.

Related