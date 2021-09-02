Volta Redonda striker is stepped on the scrotal sac and undergoes surgery

Forward Marcos Vinicius, also known as MV, from Volta Redonda, went through an uncomfortable situation after the defeat of the team from Rio de Janeiro to Santa Cruz. The player needed a surgical operation to reconstruct the scrotal sac, as he suffered a step in the intimate region during the match, valid for the C Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Man, what a pain! 😰 MV, a Volta Redonda player, received a stomp on his testicles in the game against Santa Cruz, in Serie C. He was taken to hospital. Well, poor thing… pic.twitter.com/HooHG9eNDb — Jauri Belmonte (@jauribelmont) August 31, 2021

According to the team’s medical note, the athlete had no problems in the surgical intervention, performed at the Real Hospital Português, located in Recife. MV was discharged this Tuesday and returns to Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday morning.

“The surgery was a success, the athlete is in a private room, accompanied by football manager Zada, and will be discharged this afternoon, staying in a hotel until the time of the return flight, which will be on Wednesday morning. Volta Redonda thanks the entire medical team at Hospital Real Português for the great care and affection they had with our athlete”, informed the club.

That stomping on the MV’s testicles is the most painful image you can see today. He had to get out by ambulance. Go ahead, MV! (Image: Dazn) pic.twitter.com/L1ztPJaBMc — Last Division (@ultimadivision) August 30, 2021

Playing at Arruda’s stadium, the forward was knocked down at the end of the initial stage by midfielder Tarcisio, who then stepped on the opponent’s scrotum. The Volta Redonda player was treated by the medical team and left the field in an ambulance.

Recently, the 22-year-old athlete renewed his contract until the end of 2022 with the Série C team. Champion of the fourth national division in 2016, the team from the south of Rio de Janeiro is part of the elite of the Campeonato Carioca.

