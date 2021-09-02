Volvo launches the B420R+ and B450R+ road buses

According to the manufacturer, new chassis bring differentials in relation to models already sold, B420 and B450

ADAMO BAZANI/JESSICA MARQUES

Volvo presented this Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the B420R+ and B450R+ intercity bus models.

According to the president of Volvo Buses Latin America, Fabiano Todeschini, at a press conference in which the Transport Journal, the new chassis brings differentials in relation to models already sold, B420 and B450, with more economy, connectivity and safety.

The buses have a new steering wheel with a diameter of 50 mm, which is bigger and has new lining.

In addition, the active safety system has also been modernized, according to Volvo.

New I-Shift transmission box, new urea system (ARLA), compatible with the FM and FH truck line, and new modules are also among the news.

According to Volvo, the models cost around 5% more than previous versions, due to new technologies.

Another point presented by Volvo is that the lighter chassis can increase the capacity of the luggage compartments, according to the company. In an 8×2 body, for example, it is possible to have a ton less than the competitors.

“The urea system has been updated to be compatible with the new chassis electronics architecture. It’s the same system that FH and FM trucks use. The pump and control unit are separate. This leaves the control module in a more secure location.” explained the Sales Engineering Manager for Latin America, Gilcarlo Prosdócimo.

“To accompany the change in the urea injection system, we also have a new engine management module and software, bringing greater intelligence in the communication between engine and gearbox. The evolution of Volvo’s e-Shift gearbox: automated and intelligent gear shifting offers greater comfort for passengers, who have a much smoother and smoother journey.” stated as well.

In response to the question of the Transport Journal, the manager explained that the box brings a new intelligence together with the engine. This also contributes to lower operating costs. In practice, with intelligent acceleration, it is possible to reduce fuel consumption by up to 5%.

“We also have a performance gain, so the driver will notice a little better performance, especially when speeding up. The box is smarter and faster than it was before”, explained Prosdocimus.

In addition, according to the manager, Volvo Acceleration Inteligente also ensures that only the necessary power is used in starts, speed resumptions and descents, according to the vehicle’s weight, thus reducing fuel consumption.

See the differentials, in full, according to material released by Volvo:

Smart Acceleration

Engine control software has been enhanced for Brazil’s topography, loading and driving conditions. Called Intelligent Acceleration, this Volvo technology provides a significant reduction in diesel consumption, one of the most important items in the transporter’s cost sheet. “We developed algorithms that identify the real need for torque according to the topography and the transported weight, controlling fuel injection precisely, regardless of the driver’s pedal action”, assures Gilcarlo Prosdócimo, sales engineering manager at Volvo Buses in America Latin.

New I-Shift

Another good news is a new version of the acclaimed I-Shift transmission. With new software, changes are even faster and smoother, improving performance and riding comfort. “Combined, the new engine software and the new I-Shift can bring up to 5% reduction in consumption, depending on the stretch and operating conditions”, says Prosdócimo.

Still on the engine, the new B420R+ and B450R+ bring modification in the after-treatment system (SCR), with an updated Arla32 dosing system. The device gained a new command module, in addition to a new pump and injectors. The changes follow a pattern adopted in the Volvo truck line, simplifying maintenance and reducing operating costs.

Volvo Bus Connect

There were also advances in the electronic architecture of vehicles, which are even more connected. With this, the Volvo Bus Connect mobile application that helps the operator to manage the fleet, gained new features. It is possible to remotely monitor the performance of each vehicle, viewing diesel consumption, driving time in the economical rpm range, idle time, etc. With this data, it is possible to implement improvements, training drivers based on hard numbers. The Volvo Bus Connect App is free and available for download from Play Store and Apple Store.

New steering wheel and digital tachograph

The chassis gained a new steering wheel. Upholstered in leather, it is now 50 cm in diameter, ergonomically designed for more comfort and safety when driving.

The new chassis generation also features a digital tachograph. It is an advanced equipment with a lower operating cost, internal memory of up to seven days of recording, which guarantees greater comfort for the driver and more practicality thanks to the digital storage.

Unparalleled security

Now, the new B420R+ and B450R+ can have Volvo’s Active Safety System (SSA) even in bodies equipped with split glass. The latest generation of SSA brings a set of technologies that help to prevent accidents, such as “Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking”, “Lane Change Warning”, “Windshield Warning Signal”, “Adaptive Autopilot ” and “Vibratory Seat”. In addition, chassis come standard with electronic stability control (ESP), electronic disc brakes (EBS) and anti-lock system (ABS).

Extended credit

At the launch, carriers that purchase the new B420R+ and B450R+ will have extra support from Banco Volvo, with an unprecedented credit line with terms of up to 66 months and grace period of up to six months, to start paying only from 2022. The financing modalities are Finame TLP, which has variable installments, and Finame TFB, which has fixed installments from the beginning to the end of the contact.

The vehicles are suitable for applications such as medium and long distance regular road lines and tourism or chartering.

As with the previous models, different configurations such as three and four axles for bodies up to 15 meters are possible. Possible bodybuilding versions are common floor, Low Driver (passenger lounge above the level of the driver’s station with ample luggage compartment) and DD (Double Decker, double storey) for the brands available on the market: Marcopolo, Busscar Irizar, Mascarello and Eat.

Volvo’s commercial director for buses, Paulo Arabian, pointed out that the time was ripe for the launch of road buses due to the resumption of the sector with the advance of the covid-19 vaccination.

The rise of the dollar, which should favor local tourism instead of long-distance air, and the creation of ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) lines were factors mentioned by the executive.

Adamo Bazani and Jessica Marques, journalists specializing in transport

