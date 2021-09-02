Voucher for national gas voucher may be issued soon, says Minister of Mines and Energy

O cooking gas is having one of the biggest highs in recent years. In many cities, the values ​​exceed R$ 100.00. Likewise, many states are providing some benefits to help families purchase cooking gas, as is the case in Rio de Janeiro.

This Wednesday (09/01), the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, during an interview with CNN Brasil, stated that the government intends to make a voucher for national gas valley In the next months. The benefit will be for families who have low income.

With it, it will be possible to guarantee credit for future expenses in the purchase of gas. According to the minister, the proposal may be presented in the coming months, depending on the articulations and other procedures.

The minister did not explain how the transfer would be made or the selection of people to receive the benefit. Likewise, he did not talk about values ​​that can be given.

Value of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) in Brazil

Petrobras released, on its website, some information about the values ​​of cooking gas in the resale of the state-owned company and the final cost to the consumer. The state that showed the highest value was Pará, with a contribution to Petrobras of R$ 47.00, reaching the consumer in an average of BRL 101.88.

In a graphical representation, Petrobras explains the value of the gas divided as follows:

“Petrobras Achievement”: 50.0%;

ICMS – PIS/PASEP and COFINS: 15.5%;

Distribution and Resale: 34.5%.

This table refers to the period from 15th to 21st of August. The most current data will likely be announced on September 15th. In 2021, the price of gas has already increased several times and was purchased for R$125.00 in some parts of the country.