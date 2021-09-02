Weaker GDP moves little with 2021 projections, but warns of inflation, economists say | Economy

Analysts say important trends have been confirmed, such as a slight recovery in the service sector (0.7%), a slowdown in industry (-0.2%) and a difficult quarter for agriculture (-2.8%) , hampered by drought.

In the latest Focus bulletin, released by the Central Bank on Monday, financial market economists reduced their estimate for growth from 5.27% to 5.22%. And at the heart of the deceleration, both in Focus and for economists heard by the report, there is an extra concern with the advance of inflation and the water crisis.

Inflationary pressures came even before the dry spell sponsored by the devaluation of the real. The exchange rate suffers from the country’s fiscal maladjustment and the instabilities caused by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Attacks on Supreme Court (STF) ministers, threats not to recognize the result of the 2022 elections and pressure on the economic team to circumvent fiscal restraint policies, such as spending caps, are seen by international investors as increased risk parents.

The outflow of dollars weakens the real and makes items traded on the international market more expensive, such as oil, ores and soy, which originate gasoline, inputs for industry and animal feed.

As the report of the G1, a possible rationing could reduce the industry’s activity and generate extra cost transfer to the rest of the chain. As secondary effects, the trade and services sectors increase prices or reduce profit and investment margins, hindering the normalization of the economy.

In addition to the loss in supply, the water crisis caused the tariff flag to be readjusted to the unprecedented level of R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh. This is another inflationary injection due to the increase in the cost of housing.

See below for the economists’ assessment.

Sergio Vale, Chief Economist at MB Associados

MB Associados had a projection of 0.4% for the second quarter, with 12.6% year-on-year. For Sérgio Vale, the second data provides a better analysis of the course of recovery, as moments of shock alter the GDP seasonalization criteria.

“There was a change in the calculation by the IBGE, but it does not change our projection of 4.7% for 2021. We will have an end of the year affected by the energy crisis, which is the great risk for the 4th quarter”, says Vale.

The economist claims that, regardless of any positive or negative variation between quarters, the expected trend for the behavior of the economy was confirmed. There was an improvement in the service sector, which was ahead of the industry.

This is a result of vaccination against Covid-19 and should increase in the semesters. The money that was used in the consumption of goods is gradually being transferred to bars, restaurants and other services in the portfolio.

A negative highlight – and also expected – was agriculture, which had the strongest fall among large sectors. The economist recalls that the second quarter had a drought that compromised corn, cotton and coffee crops.

Vale adds, however, that the country accumulates a “unique” combination of risks with the sum of inflation and water crisis. A good demonstration is that the recent rise in interest rates had a limited effect on price controls, as there are still government-sponsored economic stability crises.

“In the case of water, there was no preparation or advance for what was to come. Regarding inflation, the fiscal policy is again expansionist and with risks in the conduct of economic policy that raise the exchange rate and put even more pressure on inflation,” says the economist.

Silvia Matos, economist at Ibre/FGV and coordinator of the GDP Monitor

Economist Silvia Matos sees few surprises in this Wednesday’s release, which showed that the economy is going through a process of normalization rather than acceleration.

Highlight made to Other Services, which came above expectations in its calculations and includes services that depended on the physical presence of consumers, as a result of vaccination and greater circulation of people.

Inflation, however, is central to the economist’s concerns. Even if the willingness to consume grows, the final result of 2021 may be affected by the erosion of the population’s purchasing power.

In addition, the energy crisis can lead to a supply shock in the production of goods and worsen the industry’s results.

“We have services potentially penalized by inflation and the industry possibly affected by rationing”, says Silvia.

Once the new inflation and energy crises are contracted, Silvia says that GDP revisions should continue to go down, especially for those who had more optimistic calculations.

Gesner Oliveira, partner of GO Associados

GO Associados decided to revise the projection for this year’s GDP based on Wednesday’s results. From 5.5% growth, they rose to 4.9% at the end of the year.

For the economist Gesner Oliveira, the analysis of the segments shows a combination of supply and demand problems that are more intense than the consultancy expected.

In terms of supply, the drought left the performance of agribusiness weaker and inputs had a strong impact on the industry. The new variable in this account is electricity, which could further harm production in the coming quarters.

“This bad scenario ends up having repercussions on the investment decision and timing. The entrepreneur can postpone the timetable to analyze whether the situation is resolved. We may, therefore, have a technical recession,” stated Oliveira.

In addition to the indicators, the economist is also concerned about the effect of inflation on demand. He recalls that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) abandoned the inflation target for this year, but tries to anchor it for 2022.

The danger is that the service sector, which has benefited the most from the advance in vaccination, is the one with the greatest capacity to pass on prices and generate the most classic inflation in Brazil, through increased consumption.

“The problem with the economic policy of this government is that there is a perception that there is no strategy for resuming growth. The measures have looked to the 2022 elections,” he says.

“Decisions always come with a certain delay because there is a denial in the government as a whole, whether in the resolution of the pandemic, in economic policies, in the water crisis…”